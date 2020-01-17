Emergency session on Bill 259 is getting a late start today

Only two senators had joined acting Speaker Telena Nelson for this morning's emergency session to address the leadership gap at the Yona mayor’s office.

Nelson called session for 10 a.m. today to discuss her Bill 259, which would give the people of Yona the opportunity to vote and decide whether or not they want to recall Yona Mayor Jesse Blas.

As of the appointed hour, only two senators were inside session hall, Sen. Mary Torres and Sen. Therese Terlaje.

Slowly senators were trickling in after 10 a.m. – and an hour after the scheduled start time, at 11 a.m. most senators, if not all, were at the session hall, though it hadn’t started yet.

Blas was arrested in September 2019. The Yona mayor remains in jail while awaiting a federal trial on bribery and extortion charges. Nelson introduced Bill 259 after meetings with Yona residents who were concerned about the void of leadership in the village.

As of 11:30 a.m. the senators are planning to go into Committee of the Whole, where they can discuss the bill thoroughly with agencies that are impacted or can speak to the impact of the bill. They are currently waiting for representatives from the Guam Election Commission, Mayors Council of Guam, Office of Finance and Budget, and Bureau of Budget Management and Research to arrive.