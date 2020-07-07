Senators will hold an emergency session Wednesday to debate three election-related bills, including one that seeks to cancel this year's primaries and another that cancels only the 20 races with no challengers.

Time ticks away to alter or cancel the primaries because the ballots need to be printed by July 13, and sent out to absentee voters by July 15 for the Aug. 29 primaries, said Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes on Monday afternoon called for a 10 a.m. July 8 emergency session, hours after Sen. Joe San Agustin and Sen. James Moylan introduced election-related bills.

Both bills' authors cited the need to cut unnecessary costs, and to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

San Agustin, along with five fellow Democrats, introduced Bill 374, seeking to cancel the primary election for certain offices or party elections.

There are 20 primary races they are proposing to cancel so the candidates can proceed to the Nov. 3 general election, including the races for:

The mayors of: Hagåtña; Piti; Agat; Santa Rita; Chalan Pago-Ordot; Sinajana; Mongmong-Toto-Maite; Barrigada; Mangilao; Tamuning; and Dededo

The vice mayors of: Agat; Sinajana; Barrigada; Mangilao; Tamuning; and Dededo

The office of the public auditor

The office of Guam's delegate to Congress from the Republican Party

The election of senators from the Democrat Party

Moylan, a Republican, and Democrat Sen. Therese Terlaje introduced Bill 375-35, seeking to cancel the 2020 primary election, and allowing all candidates to advance to the general election.

Besides saving some $350,000 in taxpayer funds, they said canceling all this year's primaries will provide the government of Guam the additional time to plan and implement safety measures heading into the general elections.

"As we observe an uptick in cases of COVID-19 in our community with uncertainty, the one thing we should all count on is the Guam Legislature to make prudent choices for our island that take into account the health and safety of our residents as we ask approximately 53,000 registered voters to come to the polls and express their right to vote this election year," Terlaje said in a statement.

The public hearing was waived for the two bills.

Third bill

The third bill to be debated got a public hearing on May 15. Sen. Kelly Marsh's Bill 330-35 seeks to allow absentee voting during a state of emergency and a disease outbreak, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

If passed, it would add the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies as reason for requesting absentee voting.

Right now, absentee voting is allowed for those who won't be able to vote on election day because of: off-island travel related to work; illness or disability; service in the military; employment with GovGuam; attendance at school; employment in the federal government; and accompanying a spouse during travel.

Democrats, Republicans weigh in

Sarah Thomas Nededog, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Guam, on Monday said the party is still reviewing the two primary election bills and has not yet taken a stand on either of them.

"What we're concerned about is making sure we have a fair process, making sure there's inclusion," she said. "We want to make sure there's maximum opportunity for our voters to come out and vote for the best candidates."

Tony Ada, chairman of the Republican Party of Guam, said the party is discussing both bills. The party, he has said, is open to streamlining the primaries due to health and financial concerns.

Senators' stand

Eight of 15 senators are co-sponsors of either the San Agustin or Moylan/Terlaje bills. The seven others who are not co-sponsors of either bill were asked where they stand, and five responded: