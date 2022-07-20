Emergency session to discuss power bill relief

As promised, Speaker Therese Terlaje has called an emergency session to address Bill 325-36, the measure proposing to create a power credit program for customers of the Guam Power Authority. Lawmakers are to meet today for the first day of the session.

Bill 325 would grant $500 in credits to all GPA residential and commercial customers, to be divided into five $100 credits against customer billings for five months. The credits will be funded through an appropriation from the General Fund.

The speaker stated she would call for an emergency session on Bill 325 after a public hearing on the measure, which took place last week. Lawmakers heard testimony largely in support of the bill, with some concerns over whether residents serviced by master meters would benefit individually from the credit.

The speaker also stated, in the absence of a session agenda adopted by the Committee on Rules, notice is given that "all introduced bills" listed at the Guam Legislature website "are potential items to be placed on the agenda pursuant to motion, standing rules and consistent with the emergency call."

Bill 326-36

Sen. James Moylan wrote to the speaker Tuesday, petitioning to have his Bill 326-36 considered a qualified measure for an emergency session.

"The Governor recently announced a third round of the Prugramån Salåppe', along with an increase in the payout from $300 to $500. While the increase in the income threshold was appreciated, the reality is that thousands of island residents did not qualify for the first two rounds of the relief program, particularly the working class, and many more will also be disqualified from this program as well," Moylan stated in his letter.

According to Moylan, Bill 326 attempts to remedy the issue by removing income limitations in the previously enacted RISE Act, which is a direct aid program.

The RISE Act was never implemented as legislated. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero instead created her own version of the program, called All RISE, utilizing American Rescue Plan funding.

This RISE Act contains a provision that states no local funds can be used for the program as long as federal funds that can be used are available.

The General Fund is listed as the other funding source, in case federal funds are not available.

However, the Legislature cannot require the governor to use ARP funds to support the RISE Act as legislated, since the federal funds are under her discretion.

Moreover, the RISE Act also states that any payments under the act would be required only if payments can be funded under a federal coronavirus relief package, or by such other federal funds that are "appropriate and lawful."

Moylan amended the legislation to utilize fiscal 2022 General Fund moneys, for which collections are projected to exceed budget.

As for utilizing ARP funds to provide aid without income limitations regardless of local law, the governor's administration has stated that there are income eligibility requirements for direct aid utilizing ARP funds.

This is why the General Fund is used to support the power credit program under Bill 325, because the program is essentially intended for all residential and commercial GPA customers.