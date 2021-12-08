Today, residents will be by the side of the road to welcome to their villages the 350-year-old statue of Guam's patron saint, Santa Marian Kamalen, as part of a tradition that has endured the test of time.

Dec. 8, a public holiday on Guam, marks the Feast of Santa Marian Kamalen, or Our Lady of Camarin, and the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception.

It is also a day to remember in perpetuity all those who died and suffered during World War II, Monsignor James Benavente, pastor of the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña, said Tuesday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Many, particularly those who suffered through the Japanese occupation, have turned to Our Lady for strength, turned to prayer, for her to intercede on their behalf and many of them have placed a lot of their trust in her," Benavente said. "Our Lady, who points us to her son, Jesus Christ, that's really the important thing to recall."

When the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, it was Dec. 8, 1941, on Guam because of the difference in time zones. Japanese warplanes dropped bombs on Guam on Dec. 8, 1941.

Just as the war brought on a more somber meaning to the feast of Santa Marian Kamalen 80 years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020 also has altered the observance of the religious holiday.

Instead of thousands of Guam's Catholics congregating for the Santa Marian Kamalen procession around the capital of Hagåtña, the Archdiocese of Agana planned to have the iconic statue be driven around the island to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 for the second year in a row.

'Hope and comfort'

Hannah Gutierrez Arroyo, one of the younger members of the Torres family that has kept the tradition and promise of taking care of the patron saint's statue, expressed her gratitude to Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes and others who made the 2021 pilgrimage possible in the midst of a pandemic.

Instead of people going to Santa Marian Kamalen on Dec. 8, it's the patron saint's revered statue that's going out to her people, Arroyo said.

"You’ll see the emotion and the devotion of the people of the island who come out to line the streets just to see her pass by, that she’s coming to them especially in this time of uncertainty and hardship and fear that we are all experiencing during this pandemic," Arroyo said.

Arroyo said the patron saint's statue being driven out to the villages is "the shot of hope and comfort that I think so many people are thirsting for."

The women in her family, starting from her ancestors, have been known as the "kamarera" or caretakers for the revered patron saint's statue for hundreds of years, the family said. The late Mariquita Calvo Torres Souder was the longest "kamarera," holding the position for more than 70 years.

At the time of the Tuesday interview, Arroyo and her family had just finished preparing the patron saint's statue for today's pilgrimage.

"She's ready. ... She's so beautiful," Arroyo's mother, former first lady Geri Gutierrez, said of the Santa Marian Kamalen statue.

'Moving, inspiring'

Monsignor Benavente said the response last year by people who waited by the road to see the patron saint statue was overwhelming, and the same may be expected this year.

"Every village is, in itself, a wonderful turnout. It's amazing, but if you want to experience the magnitude, those are very, very moving and inspiring to be able to witness. People wait and they are waiting for the lady to approach them," he said.

Today's Santa Marian Kamalen pilgrimage begins with a Mass at 5:45 a.m. at the cathedral-basilica.

The revered icon will leave the cathedral-basilica at 7:10 a.m. to begin its visit to 36 points of Guam, including parishes, starting with the Naval Station Chapel and ending with Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Hagåtña as the last stop before its return to the cathedral.

For the safety of all, residents are asked not to follow behind the statue in their vehicles, the archdiocese said, because the statue's visit to parishes and sites is not a motorcade. Mass also will be held at 6 p.m.

The Santa Marian Kamalen statue is shrouded in legend and mystery. It is believed to have been seen first floating in the waters of Malesso' more than 350 years ago, guided by two crabs with candles on their backs.

The statue survived not only World War II, but also earthquakes, fires and thefts. It was stolen at least three times from the cathedral-basilica, in 1968, in 1971 and in 1992, but it's been recovered every time.

Now it's also surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statue, painted with a regal pink and blue gown, is made of wood, except for the ivory face and folded hands. She's perched on a niche behind the altar at the cathedral-basilica.

There are also superstitious beliefs, and the most recent of which is in early December 2002, when the Guam Legislature removed the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, or Santa Marian Kamalen Day, from the list of government holidays. Days later, on Dec. 8, 2002, Guam was hit by Typhoon Pongsona.

The Legislature brought the date back as a government of Guam holiday.