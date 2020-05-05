Employers begin providing data on displaced workers

Employers on Monday started providing information about their COVID-19-related layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts, which will help affected employees apply for federal unemployment checks of up to $945 a week.

This is the second phase of the Guam Department of Labor’s attempt to get the ball rolling on the program, which is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

By noon, four hours after opening the online module, 110 Guam employers had entered information, according to Hannah Cho, Guam Department of Labor special projects coordinator. The data showed 778 affected employees, she said.

Officials have estimated that some 38,000 workers will be applying for unemployment benefits. The agency proposed a $924 million budget for the federal unemployment aid programs.

The first phase was for employers to register with hireguam.com.

As part of this second phase, registered employers are asked to fill out a form asking for information on affected employees, including the dates in which the employee was laid off, furloughed or got pay cuts, and the duration of such action.

Employers also are asked to provide affected employees' hourly pay rate and hours worked per week.

Labor asks employers to save the information, and to print or email the "separation notice" generated, to give to their employees who will need the document when they apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

Businesses who had to reduce staff or hours and haven’t registered with hireguam.com are encouraged to do so now.

Applications for affected employees not ready

GDOL Director David Dell'Isola said the application process for "employees" will open in the next two to three weeks. Release of unemployment checks depends on U.S. Labor's actions.

USDOL has yet to sign an agreement with Guam Labor regarding the local rollout of the federal programs.

U.S. Labor had already signed the agreement with Guam on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which entitles eligible workers up to $345 a week.

A worker eligible to receive anywhere from $1 to $345 a week in PUA is eligible to receive an additional $600 a week under the FPUC.

Dell'Isola said without U.S. Labor's approval of the FPUC agreement, the federal agency won't be able to approve the budgets for both programs and release the funds to Guam.

GovGuam is under mounting pressure from the public to release COVID-19 unemployment benefits using federal funds already received under the federal coronavirus relief package.