Employers cannot charge workers for jobless filing assistance

Employers who may be charging their employees for services to assist in completing the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance application have been put on notice.

Guam Department of Labor Director Dave Dell’Isola said making that type of service mandatory for workers seeking unemployment benefits and charging them any price is not allowed.

“I’ve gotten reports that there are companies out there that are charging anywhere from $100 to $500 to do your PUA application for you,” said Dell’Isola. “The AG is aware of it. We are asking to make sure the people self-certify yourself. This is a lot of money and the federal government takes it seriously that the information is true and correct and not being done by somebody else.”

Dell’Isola said during the COVID-19 briefing held at Adelup on Monday that there were at least two instances that he had to review and look into himself.

Both cases he confirmed didn’t make it mandatory for employees to get the PUA assistance, so no further action was necessary.

“I was more concerned if it was mandatory and that the employee made sure they were there when they self-certify,” he said. “If somebody is doing it for you then that defeats that purpose.”

The labor department is unaware of any active investigation into this specific situation, but Dell’Isola reminds everyone to follow the proper legal methods that his team has spent weeks setting up.