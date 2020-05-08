Employers: More than 7,500 layoffs, furloughs, pay cuts

At least 559 employers have so far reported 7,522 of their employees have been laid off, furloughed or have had their pay cut as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Guam Department of Labor Special Projects Coordinator Hannah Cho.

That's still less than 20% of the estimated 38,000 workers affected by the pandemic, who are eligible to apply for and obtain federal unemployment benefits of up to $945 a week.

As of Thursday morning, 559 employers had provided Guam Labor with detailed information about 7,522 of their affected employees.

These employers were able to issue "employee separation notices" the workers will need when they apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance of up to $345 a week, and a supplemental Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation of $600 a week.

Labor continues to encourage employers to register with hireguam.com.

The department rolled out this week the second module for employers, so that they can provide details about the names of their employees, the duration of the impacts and the employees' salaries before the pandemic.

The application process for employees will open before the end of the month.

There is still no telling when the U.S. Department of Labor will approve Guam's $924 million proposed budget to roll out the unemployment programs.

Overcoming hurdles

Guam Labor, however, reported overcoming additional hurdles that hold up the unemployment benefits process:

On Wednesday, Guam reviewed, approved, signed and sent back to U.S. Labor an addendum agreement for the FPUC, just a day after U.S. Labor sent the document

Guam sent its unemployment benefits implementation plan to U.S. Labor

"On a conference call with Washington, D.C., and regional labor offices, I made a strong case for Guam, and the urgency to get the funding, and the governor giving us deadlines to get the program out," said Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola. "It was well received and they promised to expedite the process."

While waiting for U.S. Labor to approve the budget request and the implementation plan, Guam Labor urges employers to register on hireguam.com and input data on employees affected by COVID-19.

"After the approvals and federal funds are released, we hope to get pandemic benefits into the hands of our people immediately," Dell'Isola said. "Ensuring information has been input and verified now will help speed up the payout process."

On Thursday afternoon, senators, the governor's fiscal team and other officials also discussed these updates during the online Special Economic Services meeting.

Dozens of GovGuam employees have been mobilized to help Guam Labor stand up the unemployment programs within weeks, while the department also intends to hire at least 31 temporary staff for 18 months to help run the program.