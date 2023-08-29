Employment Empowerment Initiative to aid job seekers

The Micronesian Resource Center One-Stop Shop, a project of the nonprofit organization Mañe'lu, will be hosting the Employment Empowerment Initiative, or the EEI, to assist local residents seeking jobs.

Through the outreach, individuals will be able to find and apply for jobs online, build or modify their resume, fill out job applications provided by businesses that are actively hiring, and gather any required documents, according to MRC.

Under its partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor, the organization also provides information on labor laws and employee rights.

The Guam Homeless Coalition and the Micronesia Resource Center previously worked together to share this outreach and advertise employment opportunities to those residing at American Red Cross shelters following Typhoon Mawar. According to EEI project lead Suemay Alexander, several clients have successfully gained employment through the initiative.

Schedule of events

MRC has scheduled events through next month for residents to receive assistance. Job seekers can get help from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edimund Wengu Micronesian Learning Center in Tamuning on the following dates:

• Tuesday, Aug. 29.

• Thursday, Aug. 31.

• Tuesday, Sept. 5.

• Tuesday, Sept. 12.

• Thursday, Sept. 14.