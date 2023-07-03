Endangered snails, possible human remains confirmed at Tumon site

More details have come to light about the damage to cultural and natural resources at a Tumon lot that’s the subject of an ongoing multiagency investigation into an alleged illegal clearing operation.

The lot in question is home to a population of endangered Guam tree snails and the site of possible human remains, according to government officials involved in the investigation. It’s located between the Tumon Burger King and the Hyatt Regency Guam, and is owned by Taiwan-based investor Evergreen Phoenix Resort LLC.

A former representative for the company denied accusations that anything beyond the regular removal of trees downed by Typhoon Mawar was occurring at the area. State historic preservation officer Patrick Lujan, who issued a stop-work order, has said he suspects there was a knowing attempt to use the typhoon as cover for clearing at the hotel row property.

Five clusters of the federally protected Guam tree snail were identified at the site prior to the clearing, according to Anthony Tornito, a biologist with the Guam Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources. About 50 specimens were alive during a recent inspection, living mostly on fallen trees. Tornito said the snails, which thrive under cover of the limestone forest canopy, may need shade to survive.

The local agriculture agency is in communication with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about the investigation, he said. The number of dead snails is unclear.

“The Guam tree snail is endemic to the island of Guam, meaning that its genetic line is only found here,” Tornito told the Post.

There may be just a few thousand of the tree snails still in the wild, according to Guampedia. The same species of snail made headlines last year, when the discovery of a population near Simon Sanchez High School held up designs on a new campus for the school.

Proper protocol for landowners who locate the snails on their property is to either create a conservation area on their land or to fully translocate the population, Tornito said. Cease-and-desist letters were sent out to Evergreen Phoenix Resort.

The biologist couldn't immediately comment on the next steps that need to be taken, as the wildlife division moves to determine what penalties, if any, would be levied due to the alleged unpermitted clearing. He also declined to comment on behalf of U.S. Fish and Wildlife, which couldn't be reached for comment Friday.

Under Guam law, the knowing killing of an animal on either the federal or local endangered species list is punishable by a fine of up $250. Violations that occur during commercial activity carry a steeper penalty of up to $5,000 per violation or up to three years in prison. Federal fines are harsher still, at up to $25,000.

Historic preservation

On the historic preservation side of the investigation, Lujan told the Post that a walk-through assessment of the property revealed exposed and damaged “cultural features,” possible human remains and World War II-era munitions.

The assessment is “very preliminary,” Lujan said, and a thorough archeological assessment will have to be performed before any future activity takes place on the property.

“Because they did not have a permit, we are working with the Office of the Attorney General on the appropriate consequences,” Lujan said.

“We continue to investigate and are reviewing the facts of what occurred, and applicable laws,” Attorney General Douglas Moylan told the Post.

Tumon is well known as a hot spot for the discovery of ancestral remains and historic artifacts. Lujan said an assessment should have taken place before any activity at the site.

At the Contractors License Board, investigators are working to determine the identity of the contractor that cleared trees at the Tumon site, according to Nida Bailey, an investigator supervisor.

A notice to appear has been served to Harry Gutierrez, a former representative for Evergreen Phoenix Resort, who was identified by Lujan as the person in charge when the initial stop-work order was issued at the site.

Bailey said her office is awaiting a response from Gutierrez. Bailey said investigators are looking into an accusation lodged by Lujan that the unidentified contractor was operating without full licensure.