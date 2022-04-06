Tips on how low-income homeowners can save money on power were among the topics discussed at the 2022 Guam Housing Symposium.

Rebecca Respicio, director of the Guam Energy Office, said reducing the cost of electricity can be “as simple as changing your light bulbs to LED light bulbs.”

While the cost of power was recently raised by $28.69 a month for the average residential customer, she said eligible low-income households can avail of the Weatherization Assistance Program which helps reduce energy costs in homes.

“Sometimes it’s as easy as making sure energy-consuming appliances are off the grid and that when you invest in appliances, make sure they are Energy Star-rated,” Respicio said.

The cost of switching out appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators can be an expense low-income families struggle to afford.

The cost of an 18-cubic foot refrigerator can be upwards of $549, while costs for air conditioners vary depending on the brand, energy-efficiency rating, capacity and other specifications.

The Weatherization Assistance Program helps eligible households replace certain old appliances, such as refrigerators, with more energy-efficient ones.

Resipicio also suggested planting more trees or plants in your yard, water blasting your roof and making sure that it has the proper heat insulation coating that can help cut energy use.

Through the program, the Guam Energy Office assesses a home to determine where savings can be found.

“We will also go as far as changing your showerheads and faucet elevators to make sure that water flow is not wasteful. Then we also take a look at any kinds of leaks … if your windows and doors are not set up properly. All of this is 100% federally funded,” Respicio said.

For more information, contact the Guam Energy Office at 671-646-4361.

To qualify, households must not exceed the following federal income requirements for household size:

• Single, $33,980.

• Couple, $45,780.

• Family of 3, $57,589.

• Family of 4, $69,380.

• Family of 5, $81,180.

• Family of 6, $92,980.

• Family of 7, $104,780.

• Family of 8, $116,580.