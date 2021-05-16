The Guam Power Authority celebrated the commissioning of its Battery Energy Storage Systems with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Hagåtña Substation Friday.

There are two such energy storage systems on Guam and they have been operating since March.

A 24 megawatt system is located at the Hagåtña Substation. It will primarily be used to alleviate system frequency issues and eliminate the majority of short outages customers typically experience whenever a generator trips off-line.

The other system, a 16 MW system, is located at the Talofofo Substation. It will help mitigate the intermittency of renewable energy generated by the Dandan Solar farm.

In other words, the systems are meant to smooth the flow of power, stabilizing the power grid and avoiding blackouts, officials explained.

"A certain number of our ratepayers have endured short term outages ... which are forced upon these ratepayers in order to avoid a blackout of the system," GPA General Manager John Benavente stated Friday. "This has been a many-decade problem which has now been solved with the machines before you."

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, speaking at the ribbon cutting event, said she has decided to connect more with the utilities because she hasn't been familiar with them.

"At the end of the day, who would they blame for the terrible things that happens to the island is the governor of Guam," Leon Guerrero said. "So if I'm going to be blamed for something, I want to know exactly what I'm being blamed for. So I have made a strong commitment to communicate closely with both John Benavente and (Guam Waterworks Authority General Manager) Miguel Bordallo."

The governor said they have been discussing issues such as revenue shortfalls and what can be done to help to mitigate rate increases.

She also thanked GPA for their efforts to reach Guam's renewable energy goals. More utility scale renewable energy projects are expected to come online beginning early next year.