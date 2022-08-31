Enjoy all movies all Saturday for $3 at the Micronesia Mall 2

TANGO THEATRES: Tango Theatres at the Micronesia Mall are shown Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The theatres will be showing all films at all showtimes this Saturday for only $3. Post file photo

Local moviegoers will be able to enjoy all films at all showtimes on the big screen this Saturday for only $3 at the Micronesia Mall Stadium Theatres. 

Tango Theatres has partnered with the Cinemas Foundation “to help moviegoers celebrate a day at the movies with discounted admissions to kick off National Cinema Day, Sept. 3,” according to a release from Tango Theatres - Micronesia Mall Stadium Theatres.

The one-day event will bring together local audiences of all ages. According to the release, viewers will be treated to “exclusive previews and special in-theater promotions” in addition to the discounted admission.

“National Cinema Day celebrates a summer of record-breaking moviegoing with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles from A24, Disney, Focus Features, Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros., only on Sept. 3,” noted the release.

Learn more at www.tangotheatres.com and Tango Theatres Guam on Facebook and Instagram.

$3 MOVIES: This graphic from Tango Theatres depicts admission for all movies on Sept. 3 will be $3.00. Tango Theatres Micronesia Mall Stadium Theatres
