Enriquez, candidate for UOG president, holds discussions with faculty, students

Anita Borja Enriquez has spent half of her life championing for higher education, mainly at the University of Guam, where she hopes to be able to become its next president.

One of three candidates vying for the position, Enriquez gave administrators, faculty and students a chance to get to know her better Thursday in a series of presentations throughout the afternoon.

She was asked how she plans to meet the board’s promise to increase faculty salaries by 20% if UOG doesn't get its full budget request from the Legislature.

“That’s a good question. The $42.1M is already perceived by some of our leaders as a dream and so in any process of negotiation, we think about the best alternative to negotiate an agreement. So we think about the past requests by UOG and each time the university has received below level appropriations. What our Board of Regents is committed to is prioritizing the faculty salary regardless of whether ... we receive the $42.1M and so that’s a promise the board shared in our recent conversation and certainly something I fully support,” she said.

Her efforts to support higher education needs of students, faculty and administrators stem from her experiences as a student who was unprepared for life beyond the high school classroom. She graduated from the Guam Community College’s vocational high school program, but said she wasn't prepared for college and had to put in the effort to succeed.

“I was not college prepared. As a first-generation student, I didn’t even know you had to fill an application form to go to college, let alone navigate through all the federal aid. But I knew that I had to work to pay my way through college, so I understand the issue of affordability,” Enriquez said.

Her journey took hold when working in the private sector and the many experiences she encountered as a graduate.

“I learned through my part-time experiences that our graduates didn’t seem as ready to enter the workforce because they couldn’t even navigate through the application process at the human resources office. So I thought ... I would love to join the university community to make an impact in the classroom,” she said.

“I loved my job as a faculty member. I was engaged in research. My research agenda was of value-added partnerships and the value of valid change. I was elected as department chair," Enriquez said.

Regional 'nexus'

As School of Business and Public Administration dean, she helped secure a $13 million-plus USDA loan for the school's building and consolidated all business majors and minors to heighten academic quality and save $400,000 annually. She also secured over $1.6 million from U.S. Department of Commerce EDA to establish the UOG Pacific Center for Economic Initiatives.

She also helped establish the Guam Veterans Business Outreach Center and the “Buy Local Guam” marketing educational campaign.

Enriquez said UOG’s footprint extends well beyond the borders of Mangilao, where the college is located.

“Our reach expands across our island. Many of you are involved or have a nexus ... throughout the island as well as across the region. ... Some of you have even reached even toward Europe, Australia, New Zealand, different parts of Asia, across the continental United States, the Philippines — there’s so much activity," she said.

When asked to share her vision for the university, she said it’s not about her vision but the stakeholders.

“This vision has to be a shared vision; it’s not about my vision. How do we do that? We think about shared interest, the importance of embracing, … allowing all the key stakeholders to be part of that conversation,” Enriquez said.

As UOG’s vice president and provost, Enriquez is very familiar with the strengths and challenges of the university.

“I know that there’s still gaps and I know that there’s opportunities and to close those gaps I look forward to working with all of you,” she said.

Enriquez said she thinks about what will sustain the university in the long term.

“I think about sustainability and growth. We already know what the levers of sustainability are; we have not expanded those levers in terms of diversifying our revenues and expanding ways that we can build cost efficiencies. But another important layer that hasn’t been found is that of capital productivity,” she said.

She is married to Noel Enriquez and has three children - Vanessa, Nathan and Nicholas - and two granddaughters, Audrey and Sloane.