Anita Borja Enriquez was selected as the 12th president of the University of Guam on Thursday following two hours of deliberations by the board of regents.

"To God be the glory. God's given me peace regardless of what the outcome was, and of course it's nerve-wracking for everyone. But it's not my victory; it's his victory, it's everyone's victory and so there's a lot of work ahead," Enriquez told The Guam Daily Post moments after the decision.

The competition was stiff. Enriquez was one of three "high-level talents" vying for the position. The other two were Guam Community College President Mary Okada and professor and attorney LeGene Quesenberry. When it came time for votes, Enriquez secured six votes while Okada received three.

"We know the concerns that the board has had and we know that it was a very tough decision," Enriquez said. "Dr. Okada is an amazing leader in her own right and best wishes, but I'm pleased with the outcome. It's a lot of work and I'm looking forward to the future of the institution, working with the board and working with the rest of our community."

Enriquez knows UOG well. She has served as the university's senior vice president and provost. She also has served as the dean of the School of Business and Public Administration.

Now that she will be president, she's ready to get down to business.

"My first move as president is to stabilize the institution, to strengthen the core, bring in some expertise of those who would be considered exemplars, especially in addressing our finances and certainly ensuring that we regroup, reassess our current portfolio of offerings," Enriquez said.

She said she will tap into her experience as a former consultant to propel the university into the future.

"It certainly is a different approach with regard to leadership, but also making sure we empower members of our team making sure that they feel engaged, but ... that we also know what our community wants and needs and work very closely with them," she said.

To do this, Enriquez said she would work closely with island leaders and partners across all spectrums to strengthen the university.