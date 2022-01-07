Months’ worth of planning will be realized next week when the G3 “Makerspace” opens its doors for business.

A release from the University of Guam announced the initiative’s milestone Thursday. It is part of Guam Green Growth, and its efforts to build a circular economy on the island.

The space, located at CHamoru Village in Hagåtña, offers local entrepreneurs and creators tools to transform waste into marketable products at one convenient location.

“Our team looks forward to all the creative products that will be developed by our talented community,” said Austin Shelton, director of the UOG Center for Island Sustainability. “The hub will reduce our island’s waste and diversify our economy through the stimulation of new green industries.”

Patrons who pay a fee to avail of the space, either $50 a month or $500 a year, will have access to a number of tools and machines used to upcycle materials into new products and prototypes. Discounts are available for those who purchase an annual membership.

Within the space, creators will be able to process wood, plastic, metal and other materials by accessing a laser cutter, computer numerical control router, 3D printer, vinyl cutter, and other power tools.

An area is also devoted to “the world-renowned Precious Plastic brand machines, which can shred, extrude, inject, press, and melt plastic,” a release from UOG states.

Those who pay to use the space will have the chance to train and collaborate with others, including workshops and mentorship opportunities.

“The center’s managing and support staff are seasoned in business and product development and are willing to share their skills and knowledge with those utilizing the spaces,” the university stated. “Those eager to learn about the tools and circular economy process can attend creative workshops and hear from members of the UOG School of Business and Public Administration, Guam Unique Merchandise and Arts, the Small Business Development Center, and the Guam Economic Development Authority.”

The G3 Circular Economy Makerspace and Innovation Hub will open to the public at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Beginning that day, customers will be able to support the island’s emerging economy as well, by stopping in to browse the facility's green store, which features merchandise created in the maker space being sold on consignment.

The facility will be open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday, starting Jan. 14. Operating hours are expected to be adjusted down the road.

Guam Green Growth and UOG CIS developed the facilities as part of its islandwide initiatives, in coordination with the office of the governor. The space at CHamoru Village helps accomplish collective goals of reducing the amount of waste going to the local landfill and providing alternatives to imported goods.

Funding for the project came from grants, GEDA and Adelup, according to a release.