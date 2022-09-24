Entrepreneurship center now open at UOG

Future entrepreneurs are able to attend the new Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, which the University of Guam unveiled on Sept. 15.

The unveiling was held on the second floor of UOG's Jesus & Eugenia Leon Guerrero School of Business and Public Administration building, featuring the Bank of Guam. The bank will support the center by committing $250,000 over five years, according to a UOG release.

Joaquin “Kin” Cook, Bank of Guam president, CEO, and grandson of the bank’s founder Jesus Leon Guerrero, read a quote from his father which was featured in a mural at the event:

“My philosophy has always been that a man is entitled to take at least one or two leaps in life in the pursuit of a challenging and difficult endeavor that will make a difference.” Cook remarked that his late grandfather took the leap that established the foundation for what is now Bank of Guam.

The center can help UOG do a better job of serving the island community, said UOG President Thomas W. Krise.

“We also seek to diversify our revenue resources, and so having an innovation and entrepreneurship center helps us to think entrepreneurially," he said.

The center, now available for workshops, trainings, presentations, and co-working spaces, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.