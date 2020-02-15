The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the availability of $10.2 million for Guam as part of a larger funding pot to help protect surface water and provide safe drinking water to communities across the United States.

“EPA’s decades-long commitment to water infrastructure has helped provide $180 billion in project financing to over 41,000 water quality infrastructure projects and 15,000 drinking water projects across the country,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “In the past three years, the Trump Administration has accelerated EPA’s investment in infrastructure projects that modernize our nation’s water infrastructure and improve public health and the environment.”

EPA Pacific Southwest Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Jordan said, “EPA is fully invested in supporting local water resources in Guam.”

In 2020, EPA is providing to Guam $6.3 million in federal grant funding for a wide range of water infrastructure projects, including modernizing aging wastewater infrastructure, implementing water reuse and recycling and addressing stormwater.

EPA is also making available $3.8 million to assist Guam through a funding program that can be used for loans to help drinking water systems install treatment for contaminants, improve distribution systems by removing lead service lines and improve system resiliency to natural disasters such as floods.

This action supports EPA’s 50th anniversary celebration and its February theme of protecting America’s waters—including surface water protection, safe drinking water and water infrastructure investments, the federal agency stated.