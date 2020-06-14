As Guam waits on arrivals from the Philippines with new quarantine protocols in tow, Dr. Ann Pobutsky, the territorial epidemiologist at the Department of Public Health and Social Services, wonders why arrivals coming from other areas, including parts of the United States, are not subject to the same scrutiny.

"I do not know why the Philippines is being singled out as a 'hot spot' for people coming into Guam (returning residents or H-2B workers, etc.), while other 'hot spots' (such as those in the U.S.) with returning residents are not," Pobutsky said.

The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority anticipated several inbound Philippine Airlines flights from June 12-29, each carrying more than 200 passengers.

As of Thursday, the June 12 and 13 flights were canceled, leaving just three more arrival flights on the 15th, 19th and 25th.

That amounts to about 600 passengers, much less than the 1,600 Dr. Felix Cabrera, of the governor's physicians' advisory group, made note of earlier this week, but a significant figure nonetheless.

It's not known how many PAL passengers are simply transiting through Guam, but any arrivals from hot spot regions will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at hotel facilities contracted with the government.

Guam residents flying in from a non-hot spot region will be able to home quarantine. A non-resident can quarantine at a personal residence or rental lodging if they have a negative PCR test within one week of arrival.

Cabrera noted earlier this week that there is higher risk of non-compliance with quarantine for those confined at home, but because they are coming from non-hot spots, there is lower risk they would bring the virus to Guam, and that is an acceptable balance between resource costs and benefits, according to Cabrera. There is a fine for violating quarantine.

The Philippines is considered a COVID-19 hot spot because its doubling rate for COVID-19 cases is less than 30 days – the cutoff for what countries qualify as hot spots.

The U.S. dwarfs the Philippines in terms of cases per 100,000 people, but those numbers aren't representative of active cases and aren't representative of the risk of bringing new COVID-19 cases to Guam, Cabrera said earlier this week.

The doubling rate for the U.S. as a whole is over 30 days, so it is not considered a hot spot.

But as Pobutsky noted Wednesday, there are areas in the U.S. – and the world – that are hot spots.

Cabrera did explain Monday that Guam was not "designating cities within a country. ... The only sure, fair way we could do is look at the country as a whole. It's a proxy for basically saying how much active disease is there in that area."

Numbers will change and updating information will be an important aspect moving forward, Cabrera added.

Public Health, in consultation with the governor and state surgeon physicians' advisory group, will determine a country or location's hot spot status.

Some have suggested COVID-19 testing at the airport, but that comes with certain challenges, according to Cabrera. Testing upon arrival can miss individuals carrying the virus because there hasn't been enough time for the virus to become detectable in the human body. For now, quarantine is the best way to combat COVID-19, Cabrera said.

Pobutsky agreed testing at the airport presented challenges for the reason Cabrera indicated and for other reasons as well.

Cabrera also noted that testing capacity would be another concern when it came to testing travelers.

Pobutsky told The Guam Daily Post there isn't enough testing capacity in the coming weeks and months to test all asymptomatic people arriving from all hot spot regions.

Testing has been taking placing for people in quarantine who become symptomatic, whether at home or in the hotel facilities, she added.

"The best way to use the COVID-19 testing capacity that we have, to prevent spread of COVID-19 on Guam, is to continually evaluate this testing capacity. Our testing capacity changes over time, and we will have to continually re-evaluate our testing capacity," Pobutsky said.