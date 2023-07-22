Equipment donated to Salvation Army

Several donations of equipment have been made in the past few weeks to the Salvation Army Corps for its Typhoon Mawar recovery efforts.

The organization received a new 35-kilowatt generator and a forklift from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Division earlier this month, the Salvation Army announced in a press release.

According to the release, the organization’s previous generator, which had been in use for approximately 25 years, failed after the storm. The forklift will play a crucial role in supporting the organization's food pantry and further strengthen its commitment to serving the community.

“With many in Guam worried about where their next meal will come from, we are extremely grateful for the generous support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Division with the donation of a new generator and forklift to support our ongoing operations,” said Capt. Hector Acosta, Corps officer.

The Salvation Army is in the process of receiving another donation from the church, Acosta added.

The organization has offered community members assistance with food security and vouchers for fuel and utility assistance, as well as vouchers for its thrift store to help replenish household items, clothing or furniture lost or damaged because of the storm.

“With the increased volume of donations, which we're very grateful for, it's very difficult to keep up with. We need volunteers to come and help us sort through the goods at the thrift store," he added.

Donations are accepted at the Salvation Army thrift store location. According to Acosta, the organization is accepting canned goods, clothing, linens, household items and furniture.

“The work is only possible through people who are willing to partner with us and generous people in the community. The willingness of the general population to volunteer and donate both clothing and food is kind of how we pay for all of this,” he said.

“I think that people should know that it's only possible because people are that generous and all of the work and all of the efforts have been easily possible. We want to say a big thank you to Guam and to the community, because it's through that support the work that we do is possible," he said. "We have a heart to serve, but that's only going to go so far. If we don't have the means, if you don't have partners like The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, without that kind of help and support, what we do is just not possible.”