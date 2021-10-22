Even though it shouldn’t have been included, a major expansion of an upcoming round of World War II reparations became law when the governor signed legislation that contained a defeated amendment, three senators opined Thursday.

On Oct. 15, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero enacted Bill 130-36, also called the “Guam World War II Reconciliation Act of 2021.” The version transmitted to her included a requirement to plan for a new, local war claims program that benefits “claimants regardless of the date of death.”

That change means heirs of those who survived the island’s Japanese occupation but died as early as July 22, 1944, could apply for and potentially receive a financial award.

This provision was deemed “materially different,” and was procedurally blocked during debate on the measure. The defeated amendment, however, was a part of the bill when senators unanimously passed it days later, according to Speaker Therese Terlaje, who proposed the language.

“Unfortunately, no senator or staff caught the error in the engrossed bill prior to voting,” Terlaje said in a release, later adding: “I am working with the Committee on Rules and the central staff to further ensure our process catches these errors before voting.”

Terlaje said, despite the mistake in the Legislature’s handling of the bill, she continues to support war claims for those who died before the cutoff date to receive an award through a federal reparations program.

Legislative staff, senators, employees of the governor’s office and the governor all had opportunities to identify the oversight and correct it before the bill’s passage and enactment.

Some lawmakers on Friday are going to push for what’s essentially a redo.

“Several Republican senators will push for a reconsideration of the engrossed bill to be retransmitted to the governor as passed on the floor,” Sen. Chris Duenas, legislative minority leader, said Thursday evening.

“We believe this bill was improperly engrossed and we should be able to pull it back, correct and send it to the governor as passed on the floor.”

Duenas noted that the effort has “nothing to do with the merits of possibly paying descendants beyond the original intent of the bill.”

“This is about the proper passage of bills on the floor. This clerical error should not be the reason why the people of Guam have to pay up to $150 million of taxpayer money for this program. This should be properly debated and allow for all of the people of Guam to participate in this process. Something of this significance should not pass on the basis of a clerical error,” Duenas said.

“That’s exactly why the chairman ruled this amendment materially different and required it to have its own public hearing as a stand-alone bill,” Duenas added.

Clearly the law

Sen. Telo Taitague told The Guam Daily Post she brought the mistake to the attention of the speaker, and subsequently to other lawmakers, when she heard the expansion being talked about on live, local radio after the governor signed the bill. Taitague supported the expansion during the discussion on the bill.

“It wasn’t supposed to be there, but it clearly is,” she said. “And that means it’s clearly the law.”

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who authored the legislation but was off island during its passage, told the Post she, too, thinks the mistake became statute.

“I’ve always believed that every war survivor should be paid and that there can be no limits on justice. For that reason, I will work with the governor and my colleagues to do everything possible to ensure that this long-standing debt is paid quickly and responsibly,” Barnes said.

Any changes to the expansion will have to be approved by at least eight senators.

The governor on Thursday committed to submitting a plan to senators that resolves claims of eligible residents who failed to meet the filing deadlines for the now-closed federal program, “even if this new law has deficiencies.”

“I have consistently demonstrated my unwavering support for our war survivors in the past and will continue to do so moving forward,” Leon Guerrero stated.