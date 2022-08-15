A doctor who wished to remain anonymous raised concern over Guam’s health care system and the risk of compromised emergency care as emergency rooms were reportedly full two weekends ago.

The island has three emergency rooms, which provide care to patients: Naval Hospital, Guam Memorial Hospital and Guam Regional Medical City.

While Naval Hospital did not go into diversion, GMH and GRMC confirmed that on the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7, measures needed to be taken to handle an influx of ER patients.

“Both hospitals were on divert for most of Saturday and we continued into Sunday. It was due to saturation. We had a lot of patients this weekend,” Cindy Hansen, GMH spokesperson, said regarding Aug. 6 and 7.

“We were sporadically on divert over the weekend in these 2-hour segments whether we renewed or not was dependent on the situation, it was kind of a live situation, there was times that we were on divert and so was GMH,” Eric Plinske, GRMC vice president of marketing and business development, said, also referring to the weekend of Aug. 6-7.

The concerned doctor said, “if Guam ERs go to divert status, this is critical indicator that Guam health care system is not at optimal safety standards and may instead be at risk of compromised emergency care.”

Plinske explained what it means when Guam’s emergency rooms are placed on divert status and if it’s a red flag.

“When the two hospitals are in divert, it just means that the Fire Department the EMTs will go to what’s called an alternate status, where this emergency patient in the ambulance will go to GMH, then next one GRMC, then the next GMH. They’re going to be taken to a hospital to be cared for, it’s allowed to give each hospital a little breathing room, rather than everybody piling into one hospital and that’s when things get unsafe,” Plinske said.

Diversion can occur only in 2-hour increments. At the beginning of each period the call has to be made whether to renew the divert status.

The concerned doctor also raised concern over notifications provided when diversion is activated.

“Our patients and our medical team need to know when this is happening instead of finding out when it’s too late to make alternate arrangements. GMH should be the first to communicate to community when its ER is reaching capacity and instituting patient diversion protocols. Same as a tropical storm, same as highway detour for road repairs, same as a sale at Macy’s,” the doctor said.

According to both hospitals, ER doctors and ambulances work together during diversions.

“It's coordinated through the fire department and they keep track of it, … if GRMC is the higher level of care, because as you know we are the stroke center and, so, if they think it’s a stroke patient they will take the patient to GRMC,” said Jennifer Cruz, GRMC chief nursing officer.

In a situation as described, a divert status does not matter, she said.

Divert is a term used only for ambulance patients. Patients who arrive at Guam’s emergency rooms in private transportation will not be turned away for care, she said.

“Once they step foot in our doors we are bound by EMTALA, the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, we cannot turn them away. EMTALA requires us to evaluate the patient, we have to perform a medical screening stat,” Cruz said.

GMH has 11 monitored beds, two isolation beds, two trauma room beds and one nonmonitored bed in its ER. GRMC has 11 standard rooms, two trauma rooms, and four observation rooms. These beds were all full.

“We are surging on a lot of non-COVID-19 patients, so, from stroke to heart attack, you name it,” Cruz said.

Placing the island’s ERs on divert status is not an unusual occurrence, especially during this time of the year, she said.

“Typically we start to get busy around this time, the “Ber” months are typically when it starts. This is when we typically get busy,” Cruz said.

The surge at Guam’s ERs was not related to COVID-19 and isn’t an indicator for quality of care, she said.

“The main thing we want to emphasize is the island should not panic, like we are in a health care crisis, don’t get sick. Both hospitals are able to care for patients and this divert goes on periodically, it has for years. It’s nothing new,” Plinske said. “It's important to say both hospitals, when they are on divert, it doesn’t mean people aren’t getting the care. It just generally means if one is on divert, the situation in the ER is to where the doctors, usually two at GRMC, they look at the current situation. It’s not like it’s a set one criteria that determines if they are going to go on divert. The ultimate thing, is there a chance that the patient's safety is at risk based on the complexity of the patients there at the time.”

Acuity level refers to the seriousness of care needed by patients in the ER. Five patients with heart attacks rises to a higher level than five patients with minor injuries, Plinske said.

“If you have high acuity and then you have a large number of patients mixed into that, then you have what’s called holding patients, patients that are really at an inpatient level care, and they are holding them in the ER waiting for a bed to clear upstairs, … that varies, the higher the complexity, the less number of patients you can have in the ER to make it a safe situation,” Plinske said.

Diversion status was not activated the weekend of Aug. 13-14.