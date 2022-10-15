Escape routes emphasized during Fire Prevention Week

The Guam Fire Department is raising awareness about the importance of fire safety during the 100th anniversary of "Fire Prevention Week.

In accordance with this year's theme, "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape," Guam Fire Department Chief Daniel Stone, at a proclamation signing Oct. 7, urged the community to take the time to figure out how to avoid a fire.

"If you go to any public spaces and anything that's issued a building permit, you have escape routes and escape plans, so we want to emphasize that you need to carry that over to your residences as well," Stone said, before further explaining a plan should be discussed with the family and practiced.

Stone added that even though this is the week to be raising awareness, fire prevention should be practiced throughout the year. He suggested people check their smoke detectors at least twice a year, as an example of yearlong safety checks.

In addition, GFD spokesperson Nicolas Garrido gave more tips, that included not leaving cooking unattended, refraining from outdoor burning, being mindful of overloading outlets and keeping candles and lanterns away from flammable objects.

Garrido also highlighted riskier causes of fires people may not know about, and ways they can stay safe.

"The potential for ignition would be the first consideration. People should be aware of environmental conditions and condition of the equipment they are operating. Following the manufacture instructions and risk is important," Garrido said.

The island's upcoming dry season is another time of year, outside of Fire Prevention Week, when residents can be vigilant and assist GFD.

"Another huge risk factor is weather when it come to a potential wildfire. The humidity in the air, the dryness of fuels such as fallen trees, dry grass, the amount of wind and the temperature," Garrido said.

He added fires can be prevented by properly disposing of charcoal after barbecuing and not burning near vegetation.