High school students who are not on track for graduation are taking extra time to catch up – and hopefully graduate on time – with the Guam Department of Education’s Eskuelan Puengi program.

Eskuelan Puengi is CHamoru for night school.

The program is designed to help students in ninth grade through 12th grade who lack 0.5 or more credits from their transcripts.

Eskuelan Puengi began Feb. 13 and will run through March 9, according to a release from GDOE.

Last year, the Eskuelan Puengi program mainly contributed to a leveling off of credits needed for graduation and only a few students used it to get ahead, according to Post files.

Joseph Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction, told The Guam Daily Post in March 2022, “We really recommend that students who need to catch up please, go ahead and do so – as well as students who want to get ahead.”

High schools participating in the program include George Washington High School, John F. Kennedy High School, J.P. Torres Success Academy, Okkodo High School, Simon Sanchez High School, Southern High School and Tiyan High School.