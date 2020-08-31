The military buildup in Guam was part of the discussion held between Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and his counterpart, Japan Defense Minister Taro Kono.

"It's also a pleasure to meet with you again to honor our strong bilateral relationship and defense partnership and to discuss the way ahead to further enhance our cooperation, especially here on Guam where America's day begins," Esper stated.

"Seventy-five years ago this week, the United States and Japan laid down their arms against each other and entered into a durable friendship that has led to tremendous prosperity for our people and all the peoples of the Indo-Pacific.

"We have proved that two nations working in peace have greater benefits and can achieve much more than one nation hopes to gain through open confrontation with their neighbors," Esper said.

Both defense chiefs raised concerns about China and the need to protect the peace that has been built in the region over the decades.

Earlier on Saturday, Esper toured Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, named after the late Guam congressman and Marine Brig. Gen. Vicente "Ben" Blaz. The camp will host Marines as part of the shift in forces from Japan to elsewhere in the region. Japan is providing billions of dollars to assist with construction and other costs related to the move.

"I just came from Camp Blaz, where I saw firsthand the tremendous progress we've made on the buildup of facilities to accommodate 5,000 Marines under the realignment plan," Esper stated. "I'd like to thank you for Japan's contributions to the buildup, and your support for our implementation of the realignment initiatives."

Kono noted that in 2009, as chairman of the Japanese House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, he passed the Guam agreement between Japan and the United States through parliament.

"I'm very much looking forward to seeing the project developing in the island of Guam," he stated.

Preserving peace

Kono noted the world events that have taken place since he and Esper last met in February.

"I think the world has (changed) quite drastically – not just because of COVID-19 but because there is some attempt to change the status quo by force and coercion. And some countries are trying to apply cutting-edge technology through military use and we need to be very carefully monitoring the situation and need to build the posture to prevent any attempt to change the status quo," Kono stated.

"It is very important to build an alliance, not just between the U.S. and Japan, but with like-minded countries looking ahead to the post-corona era. And we're very much looking forward to exchanging views about today's world and where we're going to take the alliance from here."

Esper noted the actions of the Chinese government.

"Today I look forward to discussing with you China's malign behavior in the region under the direction of the Chinese Communist Party, including the intimidation and coercion of its neighbors and its continued aggression in the East and South China Sea," Esper stated. "We remain steadfast in our opposition of Beijing's destabilizing activities in the region, which include attempts to undermine Japan's administration of the Senkaku Islands."

The United States is obligated under the U.S.-Japan Treaty to defend the islands.

North Korea

Esper noted that another shared priority between the two countries is "the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea to include all (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile programs, and bringing a resolution to the abduction issue."

The North Korean government has been building its missile capability.

In 2017, the saber rattling reached a crescendo when the North Korean government said it was able and ready to target Guam using medium- to long-range Hwasong-12 missiles.

"To address these and other threats, the United States and Japan will continue to work closely in various areas such as intelligence sharing," Esper stated. "I'm pleased that Japan has provided critical maritime vessels to like-minded Pacific nations and participates in countless exercises to enhance our interoperability and build the capacity of nations in the region."