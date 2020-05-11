Tabitha Caser Espina, a University of Guam alumna and a graduate of the Guam Department of Education, successfully defended her dissertation, "Unsettling the Rhetorics of the Politics of Filipinos on Guåhan” on April 9, 2020 and was highly commended "with distinction" to earn her Ph.D. in English Rhetoric and Composition through a four-year full scholarship at Washington State University, according to an email from Espina. Her work also earned her several awards: Nancy Van Doren Dissertation and Defense Award, Alexander Hammond Professional Development and Achievement Award and the 2020 College of Arts and Sciences Doctorate Student Achievement in the Humanities Award. Espina was a merit scholar of the University of Guam for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. On top of her studies, Espina is advocate for those with Philippine-Guam origins and has been invited to speak in several countries, including Spain, Netherlands, Taiwan, The Republic of Georgia, Greece, Fiji, Philippines, Saipan and the U.S., about many aspects of her research.