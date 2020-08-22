Essential workers no longer exempt from quarantine

Essential workers arriving on Guam will be required to quarantine in a government of Guam quarantine facility. The new policy went into effect yesterday and continues through noon Aug. 28.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services issued a memorandum on Friday rescinding a previous memorandum that exempted essential workers from a quarantine period.

Acting DPHSS Director Arthur San Agustin signed the letter informing essential workers that the previous approval given by the health department for them to report to work during their quarantine period has been rescinded and the workers are now mandated to quarantine.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday issued a stay-at-home order, in light of higher numbers of COVID-19 cases.

Travelers arriving on Guam also were previously allowed to present COVID-19 tests from other jurisdictions as proof they were safe to self-quarantine at home. This practice of accepting test results from travelers upon arrival on Guam also has been discontinued.