Essential workers no longer exempted from quarantine

Essential workers arriving on Guam from today until August 28 at noon will be required to quarantine in a government of Guam quarantine facility.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services issued a memorandum on Friday rescinding a previous memorandum that exempted essential workers from a quarantine period.

Acting DPHSS Director Arthur San Agustin signed the letter informing essential workers that previous approval given by the health department for them to report to work during their quarantine period was rescinded and they are now mandated to quarantine.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered more stringent restrictions, in light of higher COVID-19 cases, and discontinued the acceptance of test results for those arriving on the island.