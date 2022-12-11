When the military buildup began on Guam, a lot of research was conducted on the impact the buildup would have on the socio-economic growth of the island, but, according to Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority deputy director Fernando Esteves, housing for military outside the fence wasn’t considered at the time.

Now, the local housing market is seeing the effects of disparities in the island's economy.

“One of the main concerns that came with the original plan for the buildup, and it's been evidenced in other communities studied as early as the 1980s and it’s still being studied, it's known as the boom town effect. That’s ... when you see a rapid growth of economic activity in migration ... and if it’s not properly planned or accounted for, could have detrimental effects. So it’s going to be extremely important that the economy grows and industries develop in sync,” Esteves said during a forum called the Unveiling the Military Expansion: The Effects on Guam's Housing and Economy, held last Sunday.

The original impact study conducted, presented to Guam and ultimately considered in the final decision regarding the buildup, he said, noted that all military personnel would live on installations.

“That was their entire planning assumption, that was their entire analysis,” Esteves said. “Ultimately, what happened as leadership changed on the military and Guam side, we had no warning or consideration aside from the trends in the community and community feedback, the effect that the buildup or expansion was having within our community. Because the plan put forth to GovGuam - the plan that we all considered and sat down and agreed to - was that all the military would be living on base.”

Because of this, he said, the community wasn't prepared for the construction boom in the local economy.

“There was no warning and the private sector has been working diligently to try to keep up, but, in doing so, has really focused in a market on inventory for the military as opposed to creating inventory for everyone,” Esteves said.

Even as the pandemic brought the tourism industry to a standstill, construction growth was seen as hoteliers invested heavily back into hotels.

“What you did see was an opportunity taken and a large investment made back into the hotels. A vast majority of hotels renovated, so if you are going to follow the money, you’re going to see a huge gamble was paid and I think there is a very positive outlook for the regrowth of tourism on the island as well as the buildup,” Esteves said.

While the private sector has taken gambles and “diligently” worked toward regrowth, he said, the government must consider responsible and balanced economic growth, which has not happened during the pandemic, according to the GHURA official.

“What we see is the economy did not grow as intended, job growth was slowed, but what you did see was the construction, sale and real estate activity just skyrocket. … The market was free to anticipate what was gong to happen and they just kept moving,” Esteves said.

Guam is now seeing the results of that disproportionate growth.

“What we are seeing are the effects of that as the rest of the industries and the island and job growth and income of the community didn’t keep up. We are seeing this huge disparity that’s affecting … predominantly middle-income individuals,” he said.

GHURA focuses on addressing the housing needs of very low to low-income individuals and families, but what GHURA is seeing now is “housing compression.”

“Where individuals who could otherwise afford a reasonable and livable accommodation at a reasonable price are now getting pushed down. As that compresses the market, that pushes people with the lowest economic needs completely out of the market and basically at the doorstep of GHURA,” Esteves said.

Esteves explained that there are built-in constraints over which, and how many families GHURA can assist with its programs.

“We’re limited in what we can provide because we are 100% federally funded, so we are able to provide assistance to a degree, but there’s a limit to that based on the funding we have. I think working together and not only considering real estate strategies but really considering housing strategies because they are different,” he said.

Housing strategies look at the broad picture of the island economy as a whole, whereas real estate strategies are narrowly focused on the housing market.

That work, Esteves said, should include “ensuring that we are not working against each other’s interests and, most importantly, not working against the community’s interests because no one wins in that instance.”

That means evaluating and factoring in things that weren’t before.

“What’s done is done. But understanding that and now preparing and considering things we didn’t before, like, what should Guam look like and what laws should Guam consider to allow us to facilitate effective, efficient and safe construction on a large scale, particularly with housing which hasn’t been considered before,” Esteves concluded.

He said the challenge will be to ensure inventory levels meet the housing needs of everyone.

“I am not going to beat around the bush and say we have a 100% solution, but time is very short and I think even moving diligently towards an 80% solution - because whatever we do, whether we know we need 6,000 houses versus 5,000 houses - the problem set doesn’t change. We need a large amount of housing inventory very quickly,” he said.

One way to tackle the issue, he said, is through legislative remedy.

“I think the quickest method and remedy to that is looking within government of Guam, looking at the potential of new policies and reviewing old policies. If you consider Guam’s legislative history regarding housing construction, is probably one of the most favorable in the country for a family to build their home. There are a lot of exceptions given to single families trying to build single-family homes,” he said.