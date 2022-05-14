Would you name your baby the Island?

Many parents on Guam, the Northern Marianas and American Samoa did so last year, or at least used the CHamoru, Filipino and Spanish name for island – Isla.

The Social Security Administration on Friday announced Isla is the most popular baby name for girls born on the islands in 2021.

For boys, the most popular name was Ethan, according to SSA.

The top boys and girls names for 2021 in American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas were:

Boys:

1. Ethan

2. Caleb

3. Aiden

4. Anthony

5. Elijah

Girls:

1. Isla

2. Olivia

3. Mia

4. Stella

5. (Not listed)

The agency announced last week that Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the continental United States.