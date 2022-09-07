The Guam Ethics Commission has seen a total of 25 complaints so far, with an average of five new complaints each month since opening up to the public in March, according to Executive Director Jesse Quenga. For now, it's too early to tell whether the commission's resources are enough to meet its needs.

"With less than six months of data, I wouldn’t be able to say for certain if resources available to the commission are adequate or not. I would defer until a full year of receiving and adjudicating complaints has concluded in order to determine what level of support would be sufficient," Quenga said.

For fiscal year 2023, the commission was appropriated a little more than $335,000 out of the budget bill to carry out its responsibilities. This is more than the fiscal 2022 appropriation of $267,000, although Quenga noted it was less than requested.

"The commission is thankful the budget passed by the Guam Legislature includes an appropriation level that is slightly more compared to fiscal 2022. Although the final amount is less than what the commission had requested, we appreciate that Sen. Joe San Agustin and his appropriations committee have ensured that the commission was afforded adequate funding to cover the costs of both payroll and legal services," he said.

The fiscal 2023 budget bill awaits the governor's decision.

GovGuam ethics training

The Guam Ethics Commission began accepting ethics complaints from the community in March. The commission itself had been a long time coming, with the body's reestablishing law tracing back to 2004. Commission members held their inaugural meeting in September 2019, but experienced setbacks without the funding needed to support operations.

This month, the commission released a citizen-centric report for fiscal 2021. The commission has responsibilities outside of adjudicating ethics complaints, including hosting ethics training for GovGuam employees.

The report shows a very limited number of employees and officials completed training, just 92 of 11,136, or less than 1%.

However, Quenga chalked this up to the fiscal 2021 reporting period, from October 2020 through September 2021, as the training mandate wasn't enacted until May 2021. The now-law requires that all GovGuam employees receive ethics training within their first six months of employment, and that all existing employees attend ethics training within 36 months of the law's enactment. Refresher courses are required every four years.

"The commission began conducting workshops in August (2021) and would only be able to report the level of accomplishment for workshops conducted in August (2021) and September (2021)," Quenga said.

Current numbers are at least more significant, with 4,196 officials having successfully completed training, while another 350 are registered for workshops scheduled up to the end of fiscal 2023, according to Quenga. That should bring up the compliance rate to 40.8%, expected to be reported in the fiscal 2022 citizen-centric report.

"Next fiscal year, the commission will expand the delivery methods by adding an asynchronous online course on its website, while continuing to offer live workshops both in person and via Zoom," Quenga said.