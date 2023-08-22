Ethics commission budget, pay increases face scrutiny

A relatively large increase to the budget of the Guam Ethics Commission, apparently driven by pay increases coming from employee title changes, came under scrutiny during legislative budget talks Monday.

Sen. Telo Taitague raised concern over the roughly 49% increase in the commission's budget for fiscal year 2024, which at $531,080 is $175,725 more than what the commission, with its staff of five employees, was given last year.

The commission was reactivated by the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration after a long hiatus, and has been tasked with handling ethics complaints filed against government of Guam employees and the creation of ethics training for the GovGuam workforce.

There was some initial confusion about the cause of the cost increase after Taitague questioned the Legislature's Office of Finance and Budget Director Stephen Guerrero about the cause of the budget increase.

"Here we are today growing agencies, adding more positions," Taitague said. "How are we going to sustain this? That's my concern. The ethics commission wasn't supposed to be a whole brand-new department - an agency as big as this."

New titles

Guerrero later clarified that it wasn't new hires but an increase in pay for employees that caused the jump in costs. The ethics commission created a new job position in the government of Guam, the "ethics investigation and compliance officer," which was approved by the Department of Administration.

Old employee titles were switched over to the new title, resulting in an increase of two pay grades for each position - or about $21,000 per annual employee salary, according to Guerrero.

A staffing pattern on the ethics commission website from before the title change shows three "ethics program coordinators" employed under Executive Director Jesse Quenga as of last September. Each employee made between about $34,000 and $40,000 annually.

Besides the raise that resulted from the new title and responsibilities, the 22% general pay plan raise that took effect earlier this year brought personnel costs up to $111,000, according to Guerrero.

Guerrero did not mention that commission Executive Director Quenga also received a pay increase of about $13,000 - raising his base salary to $95,000. It was approved by members of the ethics board back in January, according to board meeting minutes posted online.

The remainder of the increase in the commission's budget came from their relocation to a new office, where "the rent went up tremendously."

Appropriation reduced

Speaker Therese Terlaje introduced an amendment to reduce the appropriation to the commission by about $126,000, with the intention of providing that amount to the Department of Parks and Recreation for facilities maintenance.

Terlaje noted the commission would still be getting about $50,000 more in fiscal 2024 compared to fiscal 2023.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes asked that Quenga, who was apparently waiting outside the legislative Session Hall, be called in to explain the budget.

"We, ourselves, created the ethics commission for a specific purpose and that was for true accountability, transparency and making sure that every government of Guam worker was held to that standard. And now we're going to take it away from them?" Barnes asked.

Lawmakers were still discussing the matter as of Monday afternoon.