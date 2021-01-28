The Guam Ethics Commission has chosen Jesse John Quenga to serve as its first executive director.

Quenga currently serves as executive director for the Guam Commission for Educator Certification, and prior to that, he was the assistant director of the Regional Center for Public Policy at the University of Guam, a release from the ethics commission stated.

Quenga holds a master's in public administration from the University of Guam.

"We are excited to have found such a talented person to lead this effort to develop a higher standard of ethics in the Government of Guam," ethics commission Chairwoman Shannon Murphy stated in the release. "All four of the candidates who applied were excellent."

Quenga's nomination has been forwarded to the governor for official appointment. He will then go through the confirmation process with the Guam Legislature.

The ethics commission created the executive director position through a resolution in December 2020. The director is essentially tasked with overseeing the operations and activities of the commission.

The commission is also working with the General Services Agency to find office space.

A procurement for the creation of a website and a public education campaign is expected to be released by February, with the launch of the website anticipated in May. The public education campaign will begin thereafter.

In the meantime, the commission is expecting to work on standard operating procedures for how to receive and process complaints according to their timeline. They will also be working on hiring an attorney and investigator.

The commission also plans to submit revisions to ethics laws to the Legislature, which will need to be reviewed by an attorney.

This leaves June or July as the time the commission can open itself to receive complaints. Meanwhile, it plans to submit its fiscal 2022 budget to the Legislature by June.