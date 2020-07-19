The Guam Ethics Commission, which met for the first time last year following the enactment of the law creating the commission nearly two decades ago, still does not have the funding needed to act on its mandate.

Funding may not come until next fiscal year, and after that, it may take three months before the commission is ready to accept complaints.

The commission first met in September 2019 and members learned they did not have the budget, staff or resources to perform their duties.

Its first challenge was to obtain funding. The commission had submitted a proposed budget to the Office of the Governor, which went under informal review. For fiscal year 2020, Chairwoman Shannon Murphy said the commission sought about $223,000 to kickstart the agency, create a website, launch a public education campaign and advertise meetings.

The commission planned to begin hiring by January and have forms and procedures in place by July. Had everything gone smoothly, the commission was hoping to accept complaints by August.

The Bureau of Budget and Management Research was working to fund the commission when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Guam and all efforts went into handling the pandemic, according to Murphy.

So far, the commission has not been funded and no progress has been made, she said.

However, for fiscal 2021, the governor's office had requested $400,000 to fund the commission. During its first meeting last year, the commission heard its annual cost might amount to $1 million.

But Murphy said the $400,000 budget next fiscal year should still be enough.

"We are striving to be low cost to the people of Guam," she said.

The funding will be used to hire four staff members, pay rent and utilities, pay for a website, publish meeting notices, and pay stipends to commissioners when they attend meetings, Murphy said.

The commission plans to hire an executive director, administrative officer, investigator and an attorney.

"Once funding is provided, we will seek an executive director and work on getting an office and website set up and then we can begin taking complaints," Murphy said. "I expect that will take at least three months."

---- TRIM FOR PRINT -----

The BBMR director told her the commission is still a priority for the governor's administration, she said.

The Ethics Commission has been inactive for more than 20 years. It was first created in 1996 and reestablished in 2004 after another law disbanding inactive boards inadvertently abolished the commission.

Guam law requires that nominees of the governor serve as commissioners, but no appointments were completed until the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration tapped six people for the job: Robert Jack, Shannon Murphy, Margaret Tyquiengco, Donnalyn Camacho, Marilyn Borja and Christopher Cruz.

However, Camacho submitted her resignation July 6, dropping the number of members down to five. A full commission consists of seven members.

Murphy said she planned to speak to the governor about Camacho's resignation but understands her frustration with the lack of progress.