There are three applicants seeking the executive director position at the Guam Ethics Commission, one of the key positions needed to get the long-awaited commission up and running.

Applications will close on Jan. 15, according to Chairwoman Shannon Murphy, who said she believes it would take about a week or two, around the end of January, to select the commission's first director.

However, it will still take some time before the public can submit complaints to the ethics commission. Murphy is estimating about six months or in the June/July timeframe.

The law reestablishing the ethics commission was enacted about two decades ago, but it wasn't until September 2019 when the group held its inaugural meeting. Celebrations were short, however, as commissioners learned they had neither the funding nor staff to set up the agency. Despite some initial actions, the commission largely remained dormant throughout 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the island and drained the economy.

For fiscal year 2021, the commission was appropriated $194,000, less than half of the amount the commission requested.

The commission had hired an administrative assistant just in early January. Commissioners had also created the executive director position through a resolution in December 2020. The position starts at about $76,000 annually, which was the pay grade determined by the Department of Administration based on the job description, according to Murphy. The director is essentially tasked with overseeing the operations and activities of the commission. But the executive director's salary already represents a significant portion of the commission's budget, and they are still in need of an attorney and investigator.

Murphy said the commission is planning to pay the investigator and attorney on an hourly basis for fiscal 2021. For next fiscal year, the commission is planning to ask for a larger budget.

While the commission is choosing the director, it is also working with the General Service Agency to find office space.

A procurement for the creation of a website and a public education campaign is expected to be released by February, with the launch of the website anticipated in May. The public education campaign begins thereafter.

In the meantime, the commission is expecting to work on standard operating procedures for how to receive and process complaints, according to their timeline. They will also be working on obtaining the attorney and investigator.

The commission also plans to submit revisions to ethics laws to the Legislature, which will need to be reviewed by an attorney.

This leaves June or July as the time the commission can open itself to receive complaints. Meanwhile, it plans to submit its fiscal 2022 budget to the Legislature by June, according to the timeline.