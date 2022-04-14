The Vigilance Committee Inc., an organization dedicated to ensuring compliance with the Open Government Law, has set its sight on the Guam Ethics Commission as the latest agency to have allegedly violated the Open Government Law.

The commission's executive director has stated that enabling law requires commission matters be handled in private and that there is no violation as alleged.

However, in response to the director, Vigilance Committee President Lee Webber contended the director's reading of the enabling law was "overbroad" and maintained that a violation did occur.

Webber had referred to a March 31 meeting in which commissioners met in private to discuss six cases listed as "confidential matters" on the meeting agenda.

"Reference to the agenda for the March 31 meeting of the commission published on the GovGuam Public Notices Portal shows no reference to an executive session. No provision of the organic legislation for the Guam Ethics Commission allows for the commission to meet 'in private,'" Webber stated in a letter to the ethics commission, adding that the alleged violation was "especially egregious" in light of the commission's mandate to provide a government ethics program that includes the Open Government Law.

According to the law, any action taken in violation of open government is void, and Webber requested notice of a "curative meeting" as a result of the alleged violation.

Deliberations 'confidential'

However, ethics commission Executive Director Jesse Quenga stated that under the commission's enabling law, it is clear the Legislature intended for deliberations, investigations and decisions to "be dealt with in a confidential manner" until the time the commission can release information.

The Legislature also imposed a criminal penalty for breaching confidentiality, Quenga noted. These provisions were enacted specifically to the ethics commission and the policy is to prefer specific mandates over non-specific ones, he said.

While the Open Government Law provides for an executive session to meet on litigation matters, in the case of the ethics commission, "not only is there no similar actual or potential legal matter or risk when the (commission) goes about its business examining allegations of breaches of ethical conduct, unlike other investigative agencies, which are prohibited from deliberating in confidence and or with privilege, the (commission) is mandated by statute on risk of criminal penalty to maintain confidence and keep records private," Quenga said.

"The (commission's) policy of treating matters before it in confidence until release is allowed by law, is intended to attain to greatest levels of integrity of its highly sensitive investigations, proceedings, commissioner deliberations and other actions in pursuit of its mandates," he said.

In response, Webber stated that the confidentiality requirement kicks in only when the commission investigates, adding that the commission is "now on notice" that meetings are to be public unless an executive session is properly invoked.

"The commission’s 'meeting in private' is a serious violation of the Open Government Law and cannot be tolerated. This letter is the Vigilance Committee’s demand that the ethics commission strictly comply with the Open Government Law and provide notice of such curative meeting that the Commission undertakes," Webber stated.