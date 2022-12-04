Ethics commission dismisses 24 cases, issues notices for 4

The Guam Ethics Commission handed down decisions in more than two dozen cases. The vast majority of which were dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

Overall, the commission dismissed 24 cases, including one that wasn't on the meeting's published agenda and one that had a slightly different number than the one published.

Ethics Commission Executive Director Jesse Quenga said these two cases will be redone at the next public meeting.

The commission did take different actions on four cases, choosing to proceed with a notice of an alleged violation in those cases. While the decisions were made in public, there was little detail discussed on the cases.

Specifics behind the dismissed cases were kept confidential pursuant to law.

In cases where the commission proceeded with a notice to an alleged violator, only the section of the law that governed the potential violation was stated.

In one case, the alleged violation was in relation to a law against using government time or assets for private business or engaging in a financial transaction with an entity an employee inspects or supervises.

Another case related to conflicts of interest.

The third and fourth cases that resulted in a notice of potential violation appear to be related because they were discussed at the same time. These cases involved a potential violation of fair treatment laws and laws governing conflicts of interest.

In each of the four cases involving a notice of potential violation, the accused will have the opportunity to respond within 15 days - following receipt of the notification letter.

Quenga said the details that can be disclosed regarding cases is outlined in law. That includes yearly decision summaries, advisory opinions and informal advisory opinions. However, the commission must make sufficient deletions in the summaries to prevent disclosing the identity of persons involved in the decisions or opinions.

There were a few cases that were published in the commission's meeting agenda but not addressed. They will be discussed at a later time, according to Quenga.