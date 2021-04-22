Bill 85-36, which intends to affirm the independence of the Guam Ethics Commission, received general support from the commission Wednesday, although GEC Executive Director Jesse Quenga recommended some amendments to strengthen the bill.

"The commission requests that the body consider the following amendments, which would remove the Bureau of Budget and Management Research from applying any budgetary controls and the Department of Administration from withholding allotments on any appropriation made to the Guam Ethics Commission," Quenga said.

This is identical to language adopted to promote the independence of the Guam Election Commission and similar to exclusions afforded to agencies such as the Office of the Attorney General and Office of Public Accountability, he added.

The amendment identifies and closes a potential "backdoor" that a future administration may have to undermine the commission, according to Quenga.

Other than the proposed budgetary amendments, Bill 85 identifies the ethics commission as an autonomous and independent commission with the mandate of appointing an executive director, who is then assigned various responsibilities and requirements.

These include acting as the ex-officio secretary for the commission, overseeing personnel matters and ensuring that investigations and hearings adhere to law. Under Bill 85, the executive director may not be removed unless the decision is ratified by a vote of five or more commissioners.

Lawmakers' concerns

Sen. Joanne Brown said she appreciated the commission's position regarding their budget but had concerns with the proposed amendments.

"I have to say the amendments being put forth, to me, are just a bit much," Brown said. "The Judiciary (of Guam) is supposedly free from political interference but I don't have the Judiciary coming in and reading a whole litany of protections with regards to their budget ... to the degree that is undefined."

Sen. Sabina Perez noted other "autonomous" agencies on Guam are revenue-generating and have procurement authority, versus going through the General Services Agency.

Quenga said another bill, introduced by Perez, Bill 94-36, would allow the commission to be somewhat semi-autonomous by requiring that all government employees undergo ethics training. This would provide a steady revenue stream for the commission, according to Quenga.

"Albeit not completely, but will provide additional supplemental resources," he said.

Perez said the commission's funding is an issue, and that they wanted to avoid that becoming a means of controlling the ethics commission. However, she echoed Brown's concerns and said the budgetary process is there to balance the needs of the government.

Responding to Perez and Brown, Quenga clarified that the Legislature would still have the power to determine the commission's budget. The proposed amendments would only remove BBMR's budgetary controls once the appropriation was enacted.

"The ethics commission is subject to, like most government of Guam agencies, a reserve in our annual appropriation – and we already don't receive much. So what we'd like to see is that liberty to be able to use the full budget," Quenga said.

The Guam Ethics Commission would remain a seven-person body appointed by the governor under Bill 85.

Another measure, Bill 105-36, would make the commission an elected body.