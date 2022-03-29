Ethics Commission, senator weigh in on allegations against GVB board members

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has so far remained quiet about the public confrontation between Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez and the GVB board members he accused of being unethical and for violating the Open Government Law, but the Guam Ethics Commission will meet to "discuss this matter."

Sen. Amanda Shelton, whose committee has oversight of tourism, also said she's "encouraged" by GVB Board Chairman Milton's Morinaga's statement "welcoming any independent review of the board's actions."

"The board is composed of member-elected representatives and appointees from the Legislature and the governor to ensure the board acts in the best interest of our visitor industry. Additionally, I am immediately reviewing the mandates of the GVB board to help us determine the next course of action," Shelton said when asked whether her committee will hold an informational or oversight hearing.

Jesse Quenga, executive director of the Guam Ethics Commission, said the commission will have a regular meeting to discuss the matter but he has so far not received any instruction to formally invite the GVB board or their officials.

"After speaking with the commission chairperson, we are aware of the situation and the commission will schedule a meeting, in accordance with the Open Government Law, to discuss the matter," Quenga said.

Gutierrez during Thursday's GVB board meeting accused board members of "colluding" and "ganging up" to determine the outcome of each board meeting particularly on allocating program funds.

The former governor accused board members of being unethical or having conflicts of interest by not recusing themselves when it comes time to discuss and vote on tourism program incentives or other actions that Gutierrez said would benefit the board members' businesses or employers.

He also accused them of violating the Open Government Act by meeting outside of publicly noticed meetings to discuss board matters.

Board members said they were appointed and elected to serve on the GVB board specifically because of their involvement in the tourism industry.

The actions of the board, they said, naturally were geared toward improving the visitor industry as a whole.

This open confrontation during a public meeting comes at a time when Guam is trying to welcome back tourists after the COVID-19 pandemic upended visitor arrivals.