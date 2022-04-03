The Guam Ethics Commission has assisted 10 individuals since opening up to accept complaints on March 8, according to Executive Director Jesse Quenga, who delivered the report during a commission meeting March 31.

From those individuals, six cases completed their intake process and were listed as "confidential matters" on the commission's meeting agenda.

The commission met in private for about an hour and a half to discuss those matters, before appearing back in public and adjourning. There was a brief update on needing to find a date for the next meeting before adjournment. When asked about the discussions, Quenga said he had no comment.

What wasn't discussed was the confrontation between Guam Visitors Bureau President Carl Gutierrez and certain GVB members on March 24. Quenga previously said the ethics commission would hold a regular meeting to discuss the matter.

However, the meeting on Thursday did not have the GVB issue on the agenda, which Quenga said is needed due to the Guam Open Government Law. The commission agenda for Thursday was first posted on the government of Guam public notices web portal the morning of March 24, several hours before the GVB incident took place on the same day.

"The commission will be scheduling another meeting in accordance to Open Government Law to discuss the matter," Quenga said, also clarifying that it was not one of the "confidential matters" discussed at Thursday's meeting.

Gutierrez during the March 24 GVB meeting accused board members of "colluding" and "ganging up" to determine the outcome of each board meeting particularly on allocating program funds.

The former governor accused board members of being unethical or having conflicts of interest by not recusing themselves when time came to discuss and vote on tourism program incentives or other actions that Gutierrez said would benefit the board members' businesses or employers.

He also accused them of violating the Open Government Law by meeting outside of noticed meetings to discuss board matters.

Board members said they were appointed and elected to serve on the GVB board specifically because of their involvement in the tourism industry.

The actions of the board, they said, naturally were geared toward improving the visitor industry as a whole.