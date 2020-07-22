Ray Topasna has filed an ethics complaint against Sen. Telo Taitague over statements made during a confirmation hearing in May.

The complaint, made to Sens. Joe San Agustin and William Castro, the chairman and vice chairman of the ethics committee respectively, states that Taitague made defamatory remarks about his character.

In response, Taitague said the timing of the complaint demonstrates that it is "purely political."

"Aside from the fact that the committee chairperson and other participants in the hearing did not raise issues with my questions and comments, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with me advising a nominee to an agency, board, or commission that by stepping up to the plate – he or she should be prepared for the good, the ugly, and everything in between should they be confirmed by the legislature," Taitague said.

She also apologized that "an honest question" would make Topasna "feel attacked and uncomfortable" but she would not let the complaint nor "any other politically motivated" effort to silence her get in the way of her work.

Topasna, responding directly to Taitague, called the apology disingenuous and noted that most candidates would cry political attack during an election year.

Moreover, the complaint is dated June 19, about one month after the incident and not "two months after" as Taitague stated in her press release, Topasna said.

"(It) would have been sooner, but I could not find standard operating procedures or a form for filing an ethics complaint on the Guam Legislature website, so I had to do some research," he said.

Topasna also stated that the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board appointee central to the hearing later shared with him that she thought Taitague's questions were inappropriate and she felt intimidated by the line of questioning.

"Defamatory statements made at hearings could discourage future public testimony or discourage individuals from accepting appointments by the governor to any board," Topasna said. "I will gladly drop my ethics complaint if Sen. Taitague apologizes, not to me, but to the governor’s appointee and the general public."

The hearing took place May 19. GHURA board nominee Anisia Delia was taking questions from lawmakers.

Taitague asked if Delia was aware that Topasna had sued the GHURA board, to which Delia responded she was not.

"I'm saying this as a friend, I suggest you look into that. Because if you do become a member of this board, and if you are going to be part of a lawsuit, then you might rethink that. ... I hope that you do read up what has been going on at GHURA in the last year and a half before you make this decision," Taitague said during the hearing.

Topasna commented later during the hearing that Delia was not going to be sued as the litigation refers to alleged improprieties during the prior administration, and noted Taitague served as a senior staffer to that former governor, calling her line of questioning ironic.

Taitague said her point was that Topasna sued the board and that the nominee should be prepared. In a comment about Topasna's reputation, Taitague said "look at the past history itself."