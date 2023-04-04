Ethics complaint 'guilt by association'

Sen. Thomas Fisher has filed an ethics complaint against Sen. William Parkinson over an alleged conflict in connection with the Progressive Democrats of Guam, which is to be part of a legislative investigation into a fake amendment that circulated about two weeks ago.

Fisher claims that Parkinson is an officer of the PDG, and did not disclose his relationship with the organization or recuse himself from voting on Resolution 67-37, which created a special investigating committee to look into the fake amendment incident.

Parkinson told The Guam Daily Post that he was once a member of the group, but has not been an active member “for several years.”

“This is, literally, 'guilt by association.' To be clear, I was once a member of Progressive Democrats of Guam. I have not been an active member for several years. I have not attended a meeting in years. And, as fundraiser chair, raised a grand total of zero dollars,” Parkinson said.

“This frivolous ethics complaint by Tom Fisher vindicates what I said about the resolution being a politically motivated witch hunt beneath the Legislature. If a crime was committed, let the police do their job.”

Resolution 67 passed last week with affirmative votes from Sens. Chris Barnett, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Jesse Lujan, Sabina Perez, Dwayne San Nicolas, Chris Duenas and Fisher.

In addition to Parkinson, Speaker Therese Terlaje, Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Roy Quinata, Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton and Telo Taitague voted against the resolution.

Taitague is a cosponsor of Resolution 67, but expressed concerns about it being placed on the session agenda without prior notice – although the need for that was contested. After passing three times during voting, her vote was considered a “no.”

'A clear-cut case'

Fisher filed the ethics complaint on March 31. He stated that Parkinson debated in opposition to Resolution 67, despite a “personal and professional connection” to the PDG. That meant he would have directly benefited from the resolution's failure, according to Fisher.

“This is a clear-cut case of conflict of interest and a violation of Title 4, Guam Code Annotated §15205,” Fisher stated in a release announcing the complaint.

The PDG website still lists Parkinson among its leadership, as a fundraising coordinator. There is also a PDG Facebook posting dated July 16, 2022, showing Parkinson during his campaign, referring to him as a PDG officer.

But Parkinson maintains that he has no recent association with the organization.

“I have engaged in no activity at all with PDG since 2020,” he added, having stated that he looked forward to allowing the process to clear his name.

Parkinson also noted that the alleged victim at the root of this incident, Duenas, also did not recuse himself from voting, nor did the chair of the legislative Committee on Rules, Barnett.

Central operations at the Legislature had been implicated in the fake amendment incident due to comments from Julian Janssen, chapter leader of the PDG.

“I think the hallmark of a witch hunt is that it starts to find witches everywhere,” Parkinson stated.

Fake amendment

The fake amendment stated that funding already allotted for pay raises to teachers and administrators would be “reprogrammed” for school maintenance and facilities.

It was falsely attributed to Duenas, who called attention to the fraudulent document during an emergency session March 21.

At the time of the incident, lawmakers were debating a trio of bills related to addressing school sanitation and facilities issues, including a measure authored by Duenas, which would appropriate $30 million for school maintenance and repair.

The Legislature, through majority votes, opted to address the school-related bills ahead of a measure to fund pay raises to government employees, much to the disappointment of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who tried at the onset of that week to force debate on the pay raise measure through multiple calls for special session.

Duenas introduced his $30 million appropriations measure in February, in response to the governor's proposal to implement raises for government employees under the General Pay Plan. Duenas argued that it would be a “mistake” to invest in government pay raises before making major reforms elsewhere, such as school facilities.

The funding Duenas proffered was intended to make up for federal funds used to implement teacher pay raises last year, which were reprogrammed primarily from capital improvement projects.

Duenas' opposition to the government pay raises earned him criticism from the PDG well before the fake amendment incident, and it was his $30 million appropriations measure that was under debate when the fake amendment came to his attention.

The PDG, through social media postings, also criticized Republican minority leader Blas and Barnett over opposition or perceived opposition to the government pay raises. The organization has supported the raises and also supports increasing the minimum wage, according to its platform.

The fake amendment was shared online by the PDG, but those postings were taken down with an apology shortly after Duenas made his remarks the evening of March 21.

That didn't stop Duenas from filing a police complaint for forgery against Janssen. However, Janssen had told the Post that he received the fake amendment from someone at the central office of the Guam Legislature.

Barnett has stated that a “forensic digital review” indicated there was no record of the fake amendment being in the Legislature's computer system. Barnett also contested Janssen's statement and noted that Janssen's recollection was reportedly different in another media outlet, which stated that Janssen heard the amendment came from the central office.