An ethics complaint has been filed against Sens. Régine Biscoe Lee and Kelly Marsh regarding off-island trips to United Nations events.

According to Ken Leon-Guerrero, who submitted his complaint to the legislative speaker, Lee traveled to New York for a Quest for Decolonization Meeting on Oct. 7 and 17, 2019.

Rikki Orsini, a senior policy adviser for Marsh, attended the same event as a representative of the committee chaired by Marsh.

The trips were funded by the respective senatorial offices, Leon-Guerrero stated.

While Guam law establishes exceptions allowing government-funded travel by employees, Leon-Guerrero cited language that allows meetings with national or regional organizations if the government of Guam entity is a member of that organization.

"To the best of my knowledge, Guam is not a member of the United Nations," Leon-Guerrero wrote.

Lawmakers respond

Lee and Marsh responded to the complaint, stating that it is important to hold elected leaders accountable but that the travel would be justified.

Lee said she was confident any legal or ethical review would show the use of local funds was appropriate. She also noted that the travel laws were in place when former Sen. Fernando Esteves "legally and ethically" traveled to the U.N. in 2018 to testify about Guam.

"The decolonization of the island continues to be an issue all leaders are duty-bound to address on the local, regional, and world stages," Lee stated. "There will always be an excuse to put political status on the back burner. But our people need look no further than the limited options the local government has to respond to the risks associated with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak to see the dangers being a non-self-governing territory brings."

As chair of the legislative committee with oversight over self-determination, a trip such as the one described by Leon-Guerrero is wholly consistent with the work her office is mandated to oversee, Marsh stated.

"It is important for elected leaders to be accountable, and I am confident that the work of connecting with Pacific Island leaders, as well as national and international representatives and using the United Nations as a forum to elevate our profile and understanding of our issues is appropriate, the value of which should not be underestimated," she added.