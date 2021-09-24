Guam’s delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives and six other members of Congress are facing complaints from a government watchdog body that focuses on enforcement of election finance laws.

The Campaign Legal Center has written to the Office of Congressional Ethics to officially request an investigation into allegations that Del. Michael San Nicolas and others failed to disclose stock trades as required by the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge, or STOCK, Act.

“In 2019 and 2020, Del. San Nicolas made securities transactions worth between $15,001 and $52,370 without filing periodic transaction reports as was required by the STOCK Act and House rules. An OCE investigation is necessary to determine whether his failure to file was knowing and willful,” the center wrote.

The sales were made after San Nicolas was required to receive ethics training on the matter, and elected to serve as vice chairperson of the House Financial Services Committee, according to the CLC.

The law requires that members of Congress and government employees report certain investment transactions within 45 days after a trade, according to a White House fact sheet released upon the STOCK Act’s enactment.

“Based on publicly available information, it is unclear whether a reason for the late filings was an attempt to avoid scrutiny of trades connected with nonpublic information or with potential conflicts of interest,” the center wrote.

The center is requesting the ethics office determine if the nondisclosure was an intentional violation of the STOCK Act and rules ordered by the House of Representatives.

“The lack of accountability we’ve seen in regard to STOCK Act compliance is basically giving elected officials the green light to buy and sell stocks based on information gained from committee meetings without any transparency for their voters,” said Kedric Payne, general counsel and senior director of ethics at Campaign Legal Center. “Until we see meaningful enforcement paired with real transparency, I see no end to this troubling trend.”

San Nicolas did not respond to a request for comment as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Prior inquiry

San Nicolas also is being investigated over allegations tied to his first campaign for the congressional office in 2018. In March, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics released a previously confidential report that provided more details about his case.

That January 2020 report said there is "substantial reason to believe" that San Nicolas:

• Failed to disclose required information or disclosed false information in his Federal Election Commission filings;

• Accepted cash contributions that were in excess of Federal Election Commission limits for individual donors and in excess of the limits for cash contributions;

• Converted campaign funds to personal use.

San Nicolas previously has said the allegations lodged against him by a former staffer "have no basis," and that he will go through the process "in order to disprove the allegations made against us."