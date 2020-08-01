Ethics panel dismisses Topasna's complaint against senator

The legislative ethics committee has dismissed a complaint filed by Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna against Sen. Telo Taitague.

The committee determined there was no need for further action.

Topasna submitted the complaint in mid-June, following a confirmation hearing in May, during which Topasna claimed Taitague made defamatory remarks. The senator had made note of a federal lawsuit Topasna filed against certain GHURA board members.

"The committee acknowledges the Standing Rules and Standard Operating Procedures for virtual public hearings that have been adopted must be adhered to and enforced. We reaffirm that “all members and staff employees of I Liheslaturan Guåhan shall conduct the person’s life, both public and private, so as to bring honor and respect to the person’s office” in adherence to Rule XIX of the Code of Ethics and Standards for the Legislative Branch," the ethics committee stated in dismissing the complaint.

Topasna thanked the committee for looking into the matter.

"My filing of this complaint was merely to ensure that all members of the 35th Guam Legislature respect those who come before them to provide testimony and/or for confirmation. It is my hope that Sen. Telo Taitague will continue to ask the tough questions, but they must be supported by facts," Topasna said in response. "I am pleased that, at a minimum, there is an acknowledgment that Standing Rules and SOPs must be adhered to."