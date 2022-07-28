Ethics probe process scrutinized, defended

Editor’s note: This is the second part of The Guam Daily Post’s coverage of its July 14 interview with Matt Herrmann, a longtime congressional aide who served in a number of capacities for former Guam Del. Madeleine Bordallo, completing his decade-long tenure in 2017 as her chief of staff.

Two parties with extensive experience with the U.S. Congress – lawyers hired by Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas on one side, and a veteran democrat congressional staffer and adjunct professor in Washington D.C., Matt Herrmann, on the other – have contradicting interpretations about the process and outcome of the ethics investigation into Guam’s non-voting delegate in the U.S. House of Representatives.

A report out of a bipartisan congressional committee led by 10 members of Congress from various states that was unanimously approved by all members, has been forwarded to the U.S. Department of Justice, concluding there is “substantial evidence” San Nicolas committed a crime and tried to cover it up.

The alleged conspiracy involves committee findings that San Nicolas filed “false or incomplete” reports to the Federal Election Commission, while also attempting to influence witnesses, including a donor who admitted he unknowingly gave illegally excessive contributions to the delegate’s first congressional campaign.

Legal principles like due process and parliamentary rules are among the points over which the two parties disagree.

During Herrmann’s interview, he honed in on what he felt were misleading “process arguments,” which sound plausible but aren’t supported by the established procedures for Congress’ internal investigations into potential wrongdoing by members.

“They brought up all these process arguments. ‘Well, they didn’t do this and they didn’t do that.’ Actually, most of the things they complained about are what I would call faux process problems. In other words, they are equating the House ethics process to a court of law, which is a false narrative,” Herrmann said of the arguments from San Nicolas and his lawyers.

Stanley Woodward, one of two D.C.-based attorneys representing San Nicolas, explained in a news conference that Guam's delegate has made it "very clear" he believes the ethics process serves an important purpose. That importance is one reason they are taking issue with the report's referral to DOJ.

"It’s in the Constitution that the House and only the House can discipline its own members. And if that process becomes tainted, that process becomes untrusted, then we the people lack or lose the ability to trust our houses of Congress to discipline themselves," he said.

Woodward said the team and San Nicolas were "disheartened" that the congressional report "levied this salacious report against the congressman.”

But the House ethics process is not a court of law, Herrmann countered in his interview with The Guam Daily Post.

“It is an entirely different process and it doesn’t have due process. It's not a court. It doesn’t require that there be due process. And so they are trying to make false equivalencies to throw up these smokescreens and make it seem like, 'Oh, they’re out to get me,' when in fact that is not the case,” he said.

Cooperation

How cooperative the delegate and his lawyers were also depends on who you ask.

“There’s nothing wrong with asking that your due process rights be afforded when it comes time to an interview with the committee, … for example, being represented by counsel,” Woodward explained at the news conference. “The very last offer that the committee made to us about having a sit-down so that the congressman could explain his position, the committee scheduled a time when we were unavailable to provide him with representation. They proceeded anyways, and said, ‘Too bad. The congressman could either appear or not appear without his lawyer.’ That is not due process … that is forcing somebody to appear without allowing them the rights to which they are afforded.”

But Herrmann, familiar with how House members are represented by lawyers, agreed with the committee that the legal objections raised by San Nicolas’ counselors was designed to evade answering questions.

“Oftentimes, a lot of these law firms will tell members not to cooperate because they are afraid of getting them trapped with other stuff because they can bring up a whole host of things,” Herrmann told the Post. “(The delegate) was making the point, ‘Well, we didn’t see the transcripts.’ You aren’t necessarily entitled to the transcripts. So he was probably afraid of what could be, or what other questions could be raised that might come out of a subsequent investigation.”

Based on how events unfolded, Herrmann believes the stonewalling was not just to impede an investigation, it was also to shield San Nicolas.

“So the lawyers, because they are there to protect their client, had told him very clearly, ‘Don’t cooperate.’ That’s what happened,” Herrmann said.

The investigative subcommittee, or ISC, looking into the delegate’s potential ethics violations, and San Nicolas’ colleagues on the bipartisan ethics committee, unanimously agreed that the lack of engagement was designed to stall the process, calling just one of the delegate’s “hollow” commitments, "yet another delay tactic.”

The committee pointed out that it had advised the delegate of the option to provide a written statement in response to the allegations, under oath or affirmation, but that he never did.

The congressional report further noted the investigation at the time had “been pending for over two years, during which time Del. San Nicolas has never substantively responded to most of the allegations raised against him.”

The investigative subcommittee determined, and the congressional committee agreed, that San Nicolas’ behavior was “contemptuous.”

“In the nearly two and a half years that the Committee and ISC spent investigating Delegate San Nicolas’ conduct, he was afforded numerous opportunities to respond to the allegations under review. Although his counsel stated that he ‘(welcomed) the opportunity’ to do so, he repeatedly failed to meaningfully address the issues before the ISC, and his actions suggest this failure was deliberate,” the report stated. “Despite the ISC’s repeated attempts at collegiality, Del. San Nicolas showed disrespect for his peers and the House ethics process, causing the ISC to determine that the interests of justice would not be served if it allowed its investigation to continue to be hindered by Del. San Nicolas’ delay tactics and disingenuous pledges to cooperate.”

The committee also concluded that it was “an extraordinary step to refer a sitting Delegate of the House to another federal authority. However, Delegate San Nicolas has engaged in extraordinary conduct, not only with respect to the excessive cash campaign contribution and his efforts to influence witness testimony, but also with respect to his failure to meaningfully address the allegations before the Committee and by contemptuously ignoring a duly authorized subpoena.”

The full text of the 217-page U.S. House of Representatives ISC final report can be found online at the House of Representatives website.