Contradictions are plentiful between the Del. Michael San Nicolas and a recently-released ethics investigation report forwarded to the U.S. Justice Department.

On Tuesday, attorneys Stan Brand and Stanley Woodward, who represented San Nicolas, alleged the investigation, and the staff driving the inquiry, was not conducted fairly or by the book.

The Office of Congressional Ethics and the bipartisan House Committee on Ethics concurred with findings from an investigative subcommittee that contends “substantial evidence” exists San Nicolas accepted an illegal cash donation and conspired to cover it up.

Without stipulating he knew a $10,000 cash donation actually happened, San Nicolas and his lawyers repeatedly stressed that permitted corrective actions were taken to address the matter when it was needed.

“The allegation is that that campaign contribution was provided. And the report makes clear that that donor told the committee that that donation was provided. And, in fact, that donor told the campaign that that donation was provided,” Woodward recounted. “So, out of an abundance of caution, we refunded that donation to the donor. That’s what the FEC requires. If a donation like that had been made, and had been known of by the campaign committee, it needs to be refunded.”

A refund was made “immediately after” the campaign was notified, Woodward said.

“Despite our inability to firmly establish whether that was actually made or not, we removed the cloud by refunding the contribution – which is what most campaigns and candidates will do,” he explained.

The ethics investigation report, however, contends that San Nicolas was aware on multiple occasions about the illegal contribution, including:

• On or around Aug. 30, 2018, during a meeting with the referenced donor, who agreed to contribute $10,000, but expressed concerns whether it was permissible due to campaign contribution limits, which he was assured did not apply to federal elections.

• November 2019, when a congressional staffer was dispatched to Guam to allegedly relay to the donor that “there was no cash transactions between you and the congressman.”

• November or December 2019, during a meeting between the campaign donor and San Nicolas, where the delegate allegedly informed the donor that the contribution was “improper” and that his campaign would be reimbursing him.

Conflicting letters

Nearly a year before the contribution was reported to the FEC in September and October 2020, an employee of San Nicolas identified in the report as “Staffer A,” wrote to the donor requesting he sign a pre-written letter that stipulates to certain facts about the donation.

This communication was another piece of evidence shared by the committee to demonstrate the “conspiracy” the delegate allegedly was involved with to influence a likely witness in his case.

San Nicolas told The Guam Daily Post, when questioned about whether the letter was an attempt to cover up an illegal cash contribution, he clarified that he has yet to see all interview transcripts concerning the letter, but asserted the letter doesn’t’ show any wrongdoing.

“They reworded it, but they said the exact same thing – that they do believe that a donation was made and it wasn’t to me,” San Nicolas said, referencing that the donor ultimately sent a letter of his own concerning a refund of the donation. “So how can we try to manipulate an outcome, when the responses were materially the same.”

There, are however, substantive differences between what the San Nicolas campaign wanted the donor to sign his name to, and what he eventually sent.

The letter drafted by “Staffer A,” to be sent by the donor, asserted:

• That the $10,000 contribution was “inadvertent.”

• That “no cash was provided” to San Nicolas.

• That “no guidance was received” from a former campaign manager, the person who eventually brought allegations against the delegate to social media, the local government and Congress.

• That a request for a refund has been officially made “to remedy the matter.”

Meanwhile, the letter eventually sent by the donor, which the investigative report noted was drafted by his legal counsel, stated:

• That he requested a $9,000 donation he made “to a representative” of the campaign be returned.

• That prior to making the contribution, he was “informed by the San Nicolas campaign” that it “would be entirely lawful.”

• That “my understanding now is that may not be the case.”

The report also noted an apparent conundrum: how the staffer who wrote the letter knew what to say.

“Staffer A claimed that she wrote the letter without consultation with Del. San Nicolas but acknowledged that she had no first-hand knowledge regarding the details contained in the letter and failed to adequately explain how she drafted a letter for which she had no underlying information,” the report stated.

According to report, the pre-written letter “may constitute obstruction and witness tampering.”

Due process

Under more than one hour of questioning from reporters, San Nicolas and his legal team provided their conflicting views of the legitimacy of the investigation, and claims from the Office of Congressional Ethics and its investigative subcommittee that they, along with the delegate, engaged in “stall tactics” in the face of an expiring criminal statute of limitations.

According to Stan Brand, a Washington, D.C.-based attorney who represented the delegate and specializes in congressional matter likes ethics investigations, further action by federal law enforcement following the report’s referral to them is not a forgone conclusion.

“They may, in their discretion, conduct a preliminary inquiry – determine whether there’s even enough credible evidence for them to even begin an investigation,” he said. “And that is a must higher threshold than what exists in the (congressional) committee.”

He stressed to local media that “formal” congressional referrals, like recent contempt charges related to Jan. 6 hearings, are voted on by the full House of Representatives, which did not occur in this case.

“Candidly, this was a way to charge Congressman San Nicolas without charging him,” Brand said, “without giving him the opportunity to present his case in an adversary proceeding.”

Reams of documents, from bank statements to campaign invoices were provided, and San Nicolas and his team expressed their willingness to provide “anything else” investigators needed.

The final report paints a different picture on how willing Guam’s sole elected federal official was to defend himself or dispel the allegations.

“… (San Nicolas) repeatedly failed to meaningfully address the issues before the (investigative subcommittee), and his actions suggest this failure was deliberate,” the report asserted. “Despite the ISC’s repeated attempts at collegiality, Delegate San Nicolas showed disrespect for his peers and the House ethics process, causing the ISC to determine that the interests of justice would not be served if it allowed its investigation to continue to be hindered by Delegate San Nicolas’ delay tactics and disingenuous pledges to cooperate.”

According to his lawyers, there were good reasons San Nicolas did not show up for either his voluntary deposition on Dec. 4, 2019 or his compelled appearance through a subpoena on April 29.

Without knowing the timing beforehand, the delegate’s attorneys sent a final letter that San Nicolas was “ready, willing and able” to appear at a deposition with counsel present. The lack of permission for the delegate’s lawyers to be available to advise or object on his behalf was an example repeatedly given to demonstrate the process was “unfair” to San Nicolas and was conditioned upon violations of “due process rights.”

Warned

Woodward stressed that both his lawyers and Guam’s delegate agree the process is a critical constitutional function, which fueled their objections to, what they considered to be, violations of established rules and due process protections.

He said if the process becomes untrustworthy, "then we the people, lack or lose the ability to trust our houses of Congress to discipline themselves,” he said.

Instead of acting, committee chose to close the case, which Woodward contended was the right thing to do.

“It was their responsibility, if they felt so strongly about the conduct that they’ve described – to bring any disciplinary action against the congressman. They didn’t do that,” Woodward said.

But San Nicolas was told in no uncertain terms how his conduct would be viewed by his colleagues and their team, and described publicly.

He was warned by investigative counsel in December 2019, after failing to appear for a voluntary deposition, that choosing not to cooperate will result in being identified as “noncooperative” in any released report, and that officials “will have to weigh the facts of this matter without the benefit of your testimony, which may contradict or explain unfavorable testimony we have received from other witnesses.”

The delegate was additionally warned he risked a presumption that he is not cooperating “because you are unable to refute the allegations made against you.”

The report noted the investigation additionally found “significant relevant evidence relating to the other allegations within its jurisdiction.” These may include an accusation San Nicolas employed a woman with whom he was having an affair, however, some allegations were not fully investigated because of what the report describes as efforts to stall or delay the process from the delegate and his legal team.

“The ISC repeatedly provided Delegate San Nicolas with opportunities to address these allegations, but he refused to do so. Of particular concern, the ISC was forced to take the extraordinary step of issuing a subpoena to compel Delegate San Nicolas’ testimony, and Delegate San Nicolas failed to comply with the duly authorized subpoena. The manner in which the Delegate and his counsel handled the ISC’s request for testimony suggested a deliberate effort to delay the ISC’s consideration of the matter,” the report asserted.