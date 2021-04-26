Among the bills that made the third reading file during legislative session Friday is Bill 94-36, a measure that would expand ethics training for all government of Guam employees.

The bill is sponsored by a majority of lawmakers.

Sen. Frank Blas Jr., a co-sponsor of the bill, said the legislation is a "long time coming" and something that should have been inserted as a requirement for government service "since government began."

He had some concerns with the timelines in the bill and introduced an amendment to extend the deadline by which existing employees must attend ethics training to 36 months after enactment, as opposed to 18 months.

Sen. Mary Torres suggested altering the topics requirement for the ethics training, from "shall include" to "may include" the various topics, in order to give the Guam Ethics Commission latitude to develop programs tailored to employees.

"For example, if you're a grass cutter, Guam procurement laws and regulations or contracting laws and regulations may not be necessarily anything that your range of responsibilities would ever entail. So the likelihood of committing an ethical violation in that regard, really is remote," Torres said.

Sen. Sabina Perez, the main author of Bill 94, objected to the amendment, stating that she believes there are ways to address such areas without going into depth, and she wanted to avoid any loopholes for the training program. Torres' amendment ultimately failed.

Lawmakers have recessed until this morning.