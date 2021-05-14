Legislation that expands ethics training to all government of Guam employees is now law, along with other bills recently signed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Now known as Public Law 36-25, the measure requires that all GovGuam employees receive ethics training within their first six months of employment, and that all existing employees attend ethics training within 36 months of the bill's enactment. Refresher courses are required every four years.

"This measure ensures that government personnel at all levels act with the integrity necessary to properly discharge their duties serving the people of Guam," the governor stated in her enactment letter. "Though this bill does not address the source of funding for this critical training, it is crucial that this mandate is fulfilled. For these reasons, I sign this bill into law."

Another measure that received the governor's signature was a bill to create a transshipment task force with the goal of implementing that industry on Guam. The hope is to diversify the island's economy, which one shipping official said has been a "two-trick pony" for far too long, referring to the island's reliance on tourism and military spending.

In her letter of enactment, Leon Guerrero noted that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the vulnerability of Guam's economy and her administration has been interested in its diversification, as evident by the creation of the Economic Diversification Working Group.

"Though this bill ultimately requires that the TTF conduct a feasibility study for the promotion of transshipment in Guam, which will require the Legislature to identify funding sources, it appears the TTF may request such funding once convened," the governor wrote. "Further, while the bill does not contain a customary sunset provision for the TTF, it does not prevent the TTF from itself winding up once it has fulfilled its mandate."

Bills signed into law

• Bill 48-36, now P.L. 36-20 - expands public investment options for qualifying certificate holders to include municipal programs and projects.

• Bill 51-36, now P.L. 36-21 - authorizes the use of property under the jurisdiction of the Guam Waterworks Authority for the construction and maintenance of soccer fields.

• Bill 86-36, now P.L. 36-22 - expands qualification requirements for the Guam Solid Waste Authority general manager position.

• Bill 2-36, now P.L. 36-23 - creates a transshipment task force to develop a plan to implement a transshipment industry on Guam.

• Bill 63-36, now P.L. 36-24 - requires farmers to be bona fide to sell locally grown produce or aquaculture products, and suspends or revokes business licenses from companies found in violation.

• Bill 94-36, now P.L. 36-25 - requires ethics training for all GovGuam employees.