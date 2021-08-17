Eva Air sends another aircraft after tail incident grounds plane in Guam

Eva Air sent another aircraft to pick up departing passengers from Guam to Taipei over the weekend after what was called a minor incident upon touchdown at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport.

The incident was discussed within the Guam Visitors Bureau on Monday.

The tail of the Eva Air charter aircraft that arrived in Guam on Saturday touched the runway, officials confirmed. The passengers were OK, but the aircraft had to be grounded pending an assessment, according to the GVB discussion.

The A.B Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority confirmed the aircraft remained at the Guam airport Monday.

The flight that arrived here carried 146 passengers and 12 crew members.

Using an Airbus A321-200, the flight landed in Guam at 3:53 p.m. Saturday, Taiwan English News reported.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez stated Eva Air sent another aircraft to pick up the departing passengers, who were supposed to take the return flight to Taipei on Saturday.

The replacement aircraft arrived at the Guam airport hours later than the initial departure schedule, at 1 a.m. Sunday.

The 145 departing passengers waited for hours in the airport transit lounge as their bags had been checked in, according to communication from Eva Air to GVB.

An emailed request for comment from the Federal Aviation Administration was not returned as of press time.