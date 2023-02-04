A man who pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness in connection to a Hågat shooting death will undergo a psychological evaluation this month.

Nathan Ojeda is scheduled to be evaluated by clinical psychologist Juan Rapadas on Feb. 22 to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

Ojeda was charged with aggravated murder and murder after Anthony Mendiola died from multiple gunshot wounds Jan. 4 in Hågat. Ojeda pleaded not guilty Jan. 24 to the charges by reason of mental illness.

He appeared Friday morning in the Superior Court of Guam before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III, who announced the date for Ojeda's evaluation. Lamorena added the full report should be completed by Feb. 28 and another hearing will be scheduled to allow Rapadas to discuss the results.

Competency hearings usually are not open to the public.

Evidence requested

Ojeda's attorney in the hearing, Jocelyn Roden, from the Public Defender Service Corp., told the court she continues to wait for discovery to be forwarded from the Office of the Attorney General.

Roden further explained she had received 207 pages of discovery but was still waiting for an autopsy report, a ballistics report and any videos confiscated by the Guam Police Department.

Assistant Attorney General Basil O'Mallan said he would work on sending the requested evidence to Roden.

In addition, Roden said she would "most likely" be asking for an expert witness to assist in Ojeda's defense.

Shooting in Hågat

On Jan. 4, police found Mendiola lying on the ground in front of his house with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Despite responders' efforts to administer CPR while in transport to the hospital, Mendiola was declared dead about 6:45 p.m.

Days after the shooting, an autopsy determined Mendiola's manner of death was a homicide and cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Ojeda was identified at the scene by a witness who said he "returned fire" at Ojeda to defend Mendiola and himself, court documents state. Ojeda, who was hospitalized and had a bullet removed from his leg after the shooting, later turned himself in to the police.

In an interview with police, Ojeda said he "drove past Mendiola's place when he was shot at, and one bullet hit his leg while he was in his Jeep," documents state.

Ojeda then told police, according to the charging documents, "that he was happy Mendiola died, but denied shooting him."

Police said after the shooting Ojeda fled in a purple Jeep Wrangler prior to officers' arrival. They later located the Jeep at Ojeda's residence and, upon searching it, discovered 9 mm casings in the vehicle that allegedly matched the caliber of ammunition found at the scene.

Ojeda allegedly told police he did not have a firearms ID card and did not own a gun.

He is currently being held by the Department of Corrections on $250,000 cash bail.